Which altcoins will explode in 2024?

Amid the recent surge in the cryptocurrency market, the current moment presents an ideal opportunity to identify altcoins poised for substantial returns on investment in 2024.

Feinbold took an in-depth look at the fundamentals, considering essential indicators that can predict increased value for specific digital assets. This analysis considered recent developments and overall market sentiment to propose potential altcoins that appear promising for investment.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) has been one of the strongest performers over the past weeks, with its price rising significantly, seeing an impressive 115.36% increase in its value in 30 days.

This price increase is attributed to positive sentiment about this digital asset, which has pushed its value above the $60 threshold for the first time since May 2022 and since November 2022, according to a post on X Its the biggest positive sentiment from the SOL crowd. From Emotion On 19th November.

Solana positive sentiment chart. Source: Sentiment

In fact, amid the ongoing boom, cryptocurrency has reached the sixth position in market capitalization. In particular, it has strongly resisted the continued selling of FTX’s assets and pressure from investors and traders looking to capitalize on profits. This is another argument for its resilience and positive future performance.

Solana 7-day price chart. Source: Feinbold

Avalanche (AVAX)

Recognized for its impressive throughput and strong security features, Avalanche (AVX), the platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain, is emerging as a significant player in the rapidly expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. The continued growth of this sector could contribute to an increase in the price of Avalanche over the next year.

Over the past week, AVAX price witnessed a significant increase of 23.68%. This upward momentum coincides with the announcement by investment banking giant JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) that it is launching a proof-of-concept to leverage the Avalanche blockchain through its blockchain divisions Onyx and has unveiled a collaborative initiative between Apollo Global.

This initiative is fundamentally aligned @AvaLabs’s mission is to provide the tools and technology to digitize and tokenize the world’s assets, harnessing the speed, scalability, and customizability of Avalanche.https://t.co/V5R2EZr7h6 – Avalanche 🔺 (@avax) 15 November 2023

These developments underline the importance and commitment of this digital project while establishing a partnership with renowned giants in the financial industry. Such collaborations could potentially translate into attractive returns for its cryptocurrency in the coming year.

Avalanche 7-day price chart. Source: Feinbold

Polygon (MATIC)

Establishing itself as a practical solution to address high transaction fees on other blockchains, Polygon (MATIC) stands out as a Layer 2 scaling platform known for its fast transaction processing. Its importance is poised to grow further as an increasing number of developers choose to build their projects on the platform, potentially leading to the replacement of TIC with the POL token.

On November 15, Polygon’s Proof of Stake (PoS) system processed 6.17 million transactions, the highest daily transaction volume since October 2021, co-founder Sandeep Nailwal reported in a post.

Tomorrow, @0xpolygon PoS handled over 16 million transactions, and the network didn’t even blink. At its peak, PoS throughput was 255 TPS – that’s about 2-3 times that of the entire eth ecosystem. The total transaction fee generated by validators is approximately 1 million at a time… pic.twitter.com/WEvuADktrf —Sandeep Nailwal Sandeep. Polygon 💜 (@sandipnelwal) 17 November 2023

Polygon 7-day price chart. Source Finbold

This performance underlines the token’s positive sentiment and increased investor optimism, especially considering the positive turnaround from negative year-to-date growth in September to the current year-to-date of 6.02%, with potential future upside on the horizon. with benefits.

