Which Altcoin is Worth Buying? Shiba Inu (SHIB) as proposed by this Bitcoin proponent.

The price of Shiba Inu increased by 12% last week but remains below 2021 highs.

Early Bitcoin adopter Davinci Jeremy endorsed SHIB on Twitter, sparking a positive reaction in the crypto community.

Jeremy has previously accurately predicted Bitcoin’s growth potential, with BTC recently surpassing $35,000.

Since entering the crypto ecosystem, memecoins have been of interest to many investors and traders due to their increased volatility and ability to make quick and substantial profits. One of the assets in that realm is the self-proclaimed Dogecoin – Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Its price is in line with the ongoing bullish sentiment in the market, rising by more than 12% in the last seven days. However, despite its recent gains, SHIB remains far from its ATH levels registered in late 2021. Remember that at that time the hype surrounding the coin was much greater than it is now.

Nonetheless, early Bitcoin adopter using the handle Davinci Jeremy may increase. His post came as a response to Slavik, who asked which altcoin is worth buying at the moment.

One person who praised Davinci Jeremy’s support for Shiba Inu was Lucie – Shibarium’s marketing strategist. Other X users revealed that they had jumped on the SHIB bandwagon shortly after the post.

He was right about BTC (for now)

Davinci Jeremy is famous in the cryptocurrency community for declaring his support of Bitcoin more than a decade ago and urging people to invest only $1 worth in the primary cryptocurrency:

“It’s just a dollar, get some bitcoins. Put it away, it becomes nothing; Who cares, right? You only spent one dollar. You’ll get one million Satoshi for one dollar, and the way I see it, it’ll be worth a million dollars once BTC gets there.

Since his advice the valuation of the leading digital asset has increased astronomically, recently surpassing the $35,000 level for the first time in a year and a half. Those interested to know what is causing this surge can take a look at our latest video below:

