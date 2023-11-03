Where will Sam Bankman-Fried be sent to jail? The options are bleak. - decrypt

Sam Bankman-Fried is now entering a new, darker chapter in her life, after the last chapter ended with a guilty verdict in her criminal trial in New York.

After only a few hours of deliberations on Thursday evening, a Manhattan jury convicted Bankman-Fried on all seven charges of fraud and conspiracy brought against him by the US government, ending the saga of crypto exchange FTX’s incredible rise and spectacular fall. A story came to a conclusion. ,

But the judge’s order to end the trial marks a sobering beginning as well as a surprising ending, as he now heads toward sentencing – receiving a sentence that by all accounts will include significant prison time.

The recently convicted 31-year-old now faces a maximum sentence of 115 years in federal prison when he appears before U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the last time on March 28. But perhaps the disgraced entrepreneur has just as much concern on his mind as potential length. belongs to that sentence Where? He will be sent to serve it. American federal prisons vary greatly in terms of quality of life, and the specific prisons to which Bankman-Fried may be sent can also vary greatly in daily experiences and risk of violence.

Christopher Zouakis, a legal consultant who advises clients about the federal prison system, thinks Bankman-Fried would most likely – based on the facts of her case – be sent to a medium-security federal prison in California. Is.

According to Zoukis, if the crypto founder receives a sentence of 25 years or more, precedent suggests he would likely receive a medium-security prison designation. And even though Bankman-Fried was prosecuted in New York, she is not from there; Zoukis believes that because the entrepreneur was previously living under house arrest at his family’s home in Palo Alto, it is likely he will be sent to a prison closer to his family on the West Coast.

This isn’t necessarily great news for the one-time billionaire.

“Your West Coast mediums are very tough,” Zouakis explained. decrypt, “There’s a lot more gang involvement there, and a lot more prison politics, than the East Coast or Mid-Atlantic mediums.”

Federal prisons are organized by security level from lowest to highest. Minimum security prisons house most non-violent offenders in dormitory style settings. Lower security prisons have larger staff numbers but less violence, and inmates also live together in dormitories. Things start to look different in medium-security prisons, where inmates with longer prison sentences or more serious records are housed in heavy-security cells.

“When you get to the medium-security level, you have a big upswing,” Zouakis said. “You have extremely violent mediums—and then you also have very soft mediums.”

FCI Victorville Medium, a medium-security federal prison in California—has such an extensive record of inmate violence that it is colloquially known as “Victimville.” While FCI Victorville technically meets the criteria for the type of prison in which Bankman-Fried could be terminated, however, Zouakis doubts that the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) would want to risk the negative publicity that would potentially come from Silicon Valley. Will come in the form of former beloved. Attacked or murdered in custody.

“That place is very cruel,” he said. “I don’t think the BOP wants any outright attacks or deaths at their hands.”

However, “soft” medium prisons in California are not a more attractive option. One such prison—FCI Herlong, north of Lake Tahoe—was considered a relatively livable medium-security prison. It has recently lost that reputation.

“For a long time it was considered a better medium – but recently, in the last two or three months, there has been a significant change in them and people like sex offenders, LGBT prisoners and whistleblowers – they can actually do that.’ will no longer be in the general population,” Zoukis said of FCI Herlong. “It has become too dangerous now.”

Zoukis believes that due to the lack of ideal options, Bankman-Fried will likely be sent to either FCI Herlong, USP Lompoc, north of Santa Barbara, or FCI Mendota outside Fresno. And while the convicted crypto executive or his lawyers could potentially lobby the Bureau of Prisons for better prison assignments, those requests are rarely successful.

“It’s hard to influence the DSCC,” Zouakis said of the department within the Bureau of Prisons that determines initial inmate designation. “The time when we’re really able to influence them effectively is when you have serious mental health or physical health problems.”

Zouakis doubts that Bankman-Fried’s well-documented legal requests for Adderall and a vegetarian diet will meet that bar. He, apparently, also thinks that the fallen crypto mogul may have to say goodbye to those creature comforts for an uncertain future.

“I would be surprised if they gave Adderall,” he said. “And they will have a Vegetarian Choice for every meal. “It won’t be fun.”

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co