Where Will Palantir Stock Be in the Next 3 Years? , The Motley Fool

In the dynamic world of tech stocks, a few companies have caught investors’ attention in 2023 Palantir Technologies (PLTR -2.52%). Shares of this artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data analytics company have gained a whopping 140% so far this year, despite a slight decline in recent weeks.

Given its massive runup, the big question going forward is whether the company can manage to continue this stock momentum over the next three years. After all, it faces increasing competition from technology giants with deep pockets like Amazon, AlphabetAnd Microsoft,

Let’s find out by analyzing Palantir’s fundamentals and valuation in more detail.

Palantir should take advantage of the generative AI opportunity

Long before AI, machine learning, and data analytics became hot investment topics, Palantir Technologies used these technologies to help government agencies and private organizations derive actionable insights in real-time from vast piles of data.

However, Palantir is not resting on its past laurels. The company’s latest innovation, its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), is proving to be a game changer for the company. More than 100 organizations have already adopted it, while Palantir management said that by the end of the second quarter, an additional 300 organizations were showing interest. With AIP, Palantir adds integrated AI and large language model (LLM) capabilities to its core offering, which in turn enables it to provide interactive chatbot experiences for its customers. These new capabilities help customers make informed decisions about their business.

Palantir made substantial investments in developing the foundational systems and software architecture needed for customers to fully exploit the potential of the LLM model. AIP allows customers to deploy LLM within private networks safely and securely. With AIP, Palantir is well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of the rapidly growing AI market, which is projected to grow from $515.3 billion in 2023 to more than $2 trillion in 2030 at a compound average growth rate of 21.6%. Have an estimate.

Palantir is improving profitability and customer numbers

The financial and operating numbers tell a lot about Palantir’s future growth potential. Palantir hit a major revenue milestone in the second quarter by hitting $2 billion in trailing 12-month sales. The company reported net income of $28 million under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the second quarter – its third consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. The company expects to report GAAP profits in each of the remaining quarters through 2023. Palantir also guided for a solid 37% year-over-year jump in adjusted operating profits to $576 million for fiscal 2023.

Palantir also demonstrated strong customer growth. In the second quarter, its customer base reached 421 customers, an impressive growth of 38% year-on-year. Since its founding in 2003, Palantir’s data analytics tools have been used by many government agencies such as the US Air Force, the FBI, and the Department of Health and Human Services. The government sector remains important for the company and contributed about 56.6% of its second quarter revenue.

However, the company is also focusing on commercial customers to reduce excessive dependence on the government sector. Its US commercial customer count grew 35% year over year to 161 in the second quarter. Currently, the company earns an average of $2.9 million per commercial customer worldwide.

Palantir’s valuation and future projections remain high

Palantir trades at a price-to-sales multiple (P/S) of 16.1, which is much more expensive than the software industry average multiple of 2.1. However, since the company went public in September 2020, its average P/S multiple is 18.6 and the average P/S multiple is 16.2.

Analysts estimate Palantir’s revenue will be $4.5 billion in fiscal 2026, almost double the estimated revenue of $2.2 billion in fiscal 2023. Assuming that the long-term P/S multiple remains mostly unchanged, the stock could almost double over the next three years, given that it is very close to the company’s five-year average multiple.

Potentially Profitable Stocks for Long-Term Investors

Palantir’s improving financial performance, well-proven AI capabilities, and commitment to innovation and customer experience position it optimally for future success. The company’s recent financial move to approve a $1 billion buyback plan underscores management’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and management’s confidence in the company’s growth prospects. So, while the stock certainly isn’t cheap, long-term investors may find Palantir a beneficial addition to their portfolio.

