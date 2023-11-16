Where will C Ltd’s stock be in 1 year?

C LtdThe stock price (SE 7.30%) fell 22% on November 14 after the Singapore-based e-commerce and gaming specialist posted its third-quarter report. Revenue increased 5% year over year to $3.31 billion and exceeded analysts’ expectations by $90 million. It narrowed its net loss to $144 million, or $0.26 per share, from $569 million, but widely missed analysts’ breakeven earnings forecasts.

That mix of sluggish growth and red ink was disappointing, but can C’s stock recover over the next 12 months? Let’s review its biggest challenges, turnaround plans, and valuation to find out.

An unbalanced business model

See’s Shoppe is the largest e-commerce marketplace in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, but it is still very unprofitable. Its other major business is Garena, a video game publisher that generates most of its revenue from hit games called free fire,

of free fire Explosive growth after its launch in 2017 helped Garena become profitable on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). C then used Garena’s profits to subsidize Shopee’s unprofitable expansion—which was fueled by loss-making promotions and shipping subsidies—as well as the expansion of its Seemani fintech ecosystem. In other words, C was balancing its entire business on one hit mobile game.

Both Shopee and Garena experienced explosive growth during the pandemic as people shopped online and played video games more often. But instead of capitalizing on that temporary growth momentum to expand Shopee’s first-party logistics network and diversify Garena’s gaming portfolio, C instead plowed most of its cash into Shopee’s overseas expansion and the development of more fintech services.

That strategy backfired after the pandemic ended. Shopee’s revenue growth slowed as it faced tough year-over-year comparisons, headwinds and intense competition. ByteDanceTikTok and alibabaLazada of. That recession forced it to close its overseas markets in Latin America, India and Europe. Garena’s bookings declined free fire Quarterly active users lost. The game was also temporarily banned in India, one of its fastest growing markets.

Another quarter of disappointing growth

During Q3, Shopee’s year-over-year revenue growth accelerated slightly, while Garena posted a slight decline in bookings. Its total revenue grew nearly 5% for the third consecutive quarter, but that was still a worrying slowdown compared to its double- and triple-digit revenue growth over the past several years.

metric Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Shopee Revenue Growth (YOY) 32% 32% 36% 21% 22% Garena Booking Growth (YOY) (45%) (39%) (42%) (38%) (33%) Total Revenue Growth (YOY) 17% 7% 5% 5% 5%

C is cutting costs due to slowing revenue growth. Shopee is still unprofitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis, but its fintech segment has remained profitable on the same basis for the last four quarters, while Garena’s bottom line remains in the black. As a result, C generated positive adjusted EBITDA of $35 million in the third quarter, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $358 million a year earlier.

But along with cutting costs, C is also increasing its investments. It plans to strengthen Shopee’s first-party logistics network, reach more customers with more self-service lockers, expand its live-streaming shopping ecosystem, and develop better delivery scheduling and tracking features for its app. Is. It’s also adding new monetization features free fire To squeeze more bookings from your existing players. It’s still unclear whether it can balance all those expansion plans with its cost-cutting efforts.

Where will C’s stock be in a year?

Sagar may benefit from the relaunch of Garena free fire India and Indonesia recently banned direct sales of products on TikTok, but these headwinds may be temporary. It may continue to cut Shopee’s costs, but it may also lose merchants and buyers as it reins in its subsidies and promotions. Garena may also withdraw from two other popular games — arena of bravery And call of duty mobile — because it is exploring the development of new first-party games to reduce its dependence on free fire,

Currently, analysts expect C’s revenue to grow only 4% this year to $13 billion. However, they also forecast it will generate positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion in 2022, compared to negative $878 million – as it cuts costs and streamlines its business. Those growth rates may not sound impressive, yet its stock looks cheap at just 2x this year’s sales and 16x adjusted EBITDA. But Alibaba — which has a better diversified and more profitable business model — looks cheaper at less than 2 times this year’s sales and 6 times this year’s adjusted EBITDA.

So unless C’s revenue growth accelerates and it proves it can balance its investments with cost-cutting measures, I expect its stock to trade sideways over the next 12 months and Will underperform many of its e-commerce and gaming peers.

Leo Sun holds positions in Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a position in Sea Limited and recommends it. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.bing.com