Where will AMD stock be in 5 years? , The Motley Fool

With its shares more than doubling in 2023, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD -0.18% ) has been a profitable investment in the near term. Although the company’s operating results are still not matching its impressive stock price performance, that may soon change.

Let’s discuss what the next five years may hold for the tech giant as it moves toward new growth opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).

What is Advanced Micro Devices?

Since its founding in 1969, Advanced Micro Devices has specialized in manufacturing computer hardware such as memory chips and central processing units (CPUs). Following the acquisition of ATI Technologies in 2006, the company became a direct competitor. NVIDIA In the market for graphics processing units (GPUs), a type of technology with uses ranging from video game rendering to training advanced generative AI models.

While Nvidia is widely considered the leader in the GPU market, AMD traditionally competes on the basis of price and value for money.

This strategy has served the company well in the personal computer graphics industry. And AMD may pursue a similar strategy to gain market share in AI chips – a market where Nvidia currently controls 80% of sales volume.

Management has high expectations from the future

The AI ​​chip market is ready for competition. According to CNN, demand for the most advanced AI chips is exceeding supply, causing bottlenecks and increasing costs as more companies race to build and train generative AI models. With a third-quarter gross margin of 74% (up 20.4 points from the prior-year period), Nvidia is taking full advantage of its dominant position to keep prices high.

AMD is planning to disrupt Nvidia’s near-monopoly with its MI300x family of data center chips, designed to match or exceed the Nvidia H100 in training and running AI platforms. These new products had a limited impact on AMD’s third-quarter revenue, which increased only 4% year over year to $5.8 billion.

But investors should expect data center chip sales to accelerate in 2024 as the company begins delivering products to customers. Microsoft And meta platformWho are already committed to buying them.

AMD CEO Lisa Su expects the size of the AI ​​chip industry to grow nearly tenfold to more than $400 billion in the next four years. And that means the company could enjoy plenty of long-term growth, even if the opportunity remains limited to a fraction of those lofty estimates.

AMD needs to raise its valuation

To be fair, AMD’s valuation looks high compared to its current performance. With a price-to-sales multiple of 10.22, its shares are significantly more expensive than S&P 500 Average of 2.6. And that’s a big premium for a company that only grew by single digits in its most recent quarter.

He said, investment is about the future, not about the past. And AMD could be on the cusp of spectacular growth over the next half decade as it ramps up its new AI chip business. Looks like buying shares.

Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Will Abifung has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platform, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

