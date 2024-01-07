Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 10 Years? , The Motley Fool

The best stock market returns accrue over decades rather than quarters. That’s why billionaire investor Warren Buffett cites his longevity as a major contributing factor to the massive growth of his portfolio over the past several decades. “It helps to start early and live into your 90s,” he said. Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders in this year’s annual report.

Growth-stock investors can try to replicate some of their success by taking a longer view on their investments. With that goal in mind, let’s look at Amazon(AMZN 0.46%)’s prospects for success in the coming decade. Where will businesses and stocks be by early 2034?

Services over products

E-commerce will always be a big part of Amazon’s business, but it looks like the future will be focused on selling its services. That segment is powered by the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform and includes things like Prime subscriptions and ad sales. Through the first three quarters of 2023, that unit’s sales were $226 billion, or 56%, and expanding at a much faster rate than the e-commerce segment.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to think that Amazon’s business could get even better in a decade Microsoft(MSFT -0.05%) does today. It will certainly sell products, but almost all of its profits will come from cloud and software services.

This shift is a good opportunity to increase profitability and boost cash flows, as investors have already seen over the last few quarters. Amazon likely won’t have Microsoft’s 40% profit margin by 2034, but it should post stronger results than its current 4% level. And those financial improvements will be tracked as well as positive stock returns.

generate profits

If you don’t think artificial intelligence (AI) is a priority for Amazon, consider that the term “generative AI” appeared 18 times in its most recent earnings release. That technology is now deeply embedded in the AWS platform, already helping many of its largest customers with their AI projects.

Amazon is also using it to improve shopping and selling experiences on its e-commerce stores, for example through product reviews highlighting factors that previous buyers have frequently mentioned.

There’s no telling how AI will evolve over the next decade, but it seems likely that Amazon will join other tech giants like Microsoft in leading the change in this computing age. It’s also unclear what impact the technology will have on Amazon’s finances.

However, early signs are encouraging. Generative AI is popular because it is creating more value in a wide range of business processes. This makes it likely that the technology will increase Amazon’s profit margins, while also helping to accelerate sales growth over the next decade.

price change

Amazon is currently valued more as a retailer than a software-as-a-service stock. Its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is close to 3. EBAYThe P/S ratio of Microsoft is 2 times the annual sales of 13 times.

If Amazon continues to shift its business toward selling services while taking advantage of the AI ​​boom, it should narrow that gap with Microsoft over time. Several factors – including a slowdown in spending on information technology, or the broader recession – could delay these ambitions or even derail them.

But Amazon stock looks poised to generate solid returns for patient investors over the next several years.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Dimitri Kalogeropoulos holds positions in Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends eBay and recommends the following options: Short January 2024 $45 Calls on eBay. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com