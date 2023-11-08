Where users bought Solana (SOL) the most in the last three weeks: Kaiko
Solana has taken center stage, rising from $21 in mid-October to nearly $45 last week. Following the collapse of FTX, SOL briefly dropped below $10, however, the recovery was partly due to increased activity on the network.
The past month has seen a remarkable recovery in what was initially a challenging year for altcoins in the United States.
- According to market intelligence platform Kaiko, an increase in network activity, especially in liquid staking token protocols like Zito, has aided Solana’s price rise.
- More interestingly, the new analysis also confirmed that net purchases of the crypto asset were led by Coinbase.
- The crypto exchange has accumulated 2.2 million SOL since the rally began on October 18.
- Binance initially lagged Coinbase, but significantly increased market buying in early November, eventually reaching a cumulative volume delta (CVD) of 1.9 million during the same period.
As an “alt L1”, SOL is often compared to ETH, and since September SOL has been a clear outperformer, with the ratio between the two increasing from 0.011 to around 0.025, which is higher than FTX. Breaking the ratio just before the collapse of.
- Meanwhile, South Korean exchange Upbit saw a net sale of nearly 4 million SOL tokens.
- As a result, SOL outperformed Ethereum (ETH) since September, with the ratio between the two increasing from 0.011 to around 0.025.
- Insights from Kaiko further revealed that SOL also topped the list of most traded altcoins on US-available exchanges this year, surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP. Is.
- At the time of writing, Solana had a weekly gain of 16.65% while it was trading at over $41.7.
- The latest weekly inflow of $11 million also confirms the growing inclination towards the Solana ecosystem.
