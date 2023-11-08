Where users bought Solana (SOL) the most in the last three weeks: Kaiko

Solana has taken center stage, rising from $21 in mid-October to nearly $45 last week. Following the collapse of FTX, SOL briefly dropped below $10, however, the recovery was partly due to increased activity on the network.

The past month has seen a remarkable recovery in what was initially a challenging year for altcoins in the United States.

According to market intelligence platform Kaiko, an increase in network activity, especially in liquid staking token protocols like Zito, has aided Solana’s price rise.

More interestingly, the new analysis also confirmed that net purchases of the crypto asset were led by Coinbase.

The crypto exchange has accumulated 2.2 million SOL since the rally began on October 18.

Binance initially lagged Coinbase, but significantly increased market buying in early November, eventually reaching a cumulative volume delta (CVD) of 1.9 million during the same period.

As an “alt L1”, SOL is often compared to ETH, and since September SOL has been a clear outperformer, with the ratio between the two increasing from 0.011 to around 0.025, which is higher than FTX. Breaking the ratio just before the collapse of.

Meanwhile, South Korean exchange Upbit saw a net sale of nearly 4 million SOL tokens.

As a result, SOL outperformed Ethereum (ETH) since September, with the ratio between the two increasing from 0.011 to around 0.025.

Insights from Kaiko further revealed that SOL also topped the list of most traded altcoins on US-available exchanges this year, surpassing Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC) and XRP. Is.

At the time of writing, Solana had a weekly gain of 16.65% while it was trading at over $41.7.

The latest weekly inflow of $11 million also confirms the growing inclination towards the Solana ecosystem.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com