Starting Your Own AI Art Business: Choosing a Platform, Pricing Artworks, and Building an Artistic Brand that Sells

Where to Sell AI Art Online and Make Money in 2024

If you are an AI artist and want to make money from home in 2024, there are many online platforms you can use to sell your AI art and reach a wider audience.

Finding the right market is important. You need maximum exposure and the ability to get good prices. We’ll look at websites designed specifically for AI art, as well as more general digital art platforms. We’ll also discuss print-on-demand services, NFTs, marketing tips, pricing strategies, building your brand, and much more.

By the end of this guide, you’ll have the next steps to start selling your AI artworks like a pro. So plug in your machine learning model, generate some stunning visuals, and let’s get started!

Choosing the Best Platform for Your Work

Many services cater specifically to AI art. This specialization means a more targeted audience that appreciates this type of art. Some top picks:

To make artificial: Artify focuses exclusively on AI-generated art, making it a premier destination for this genre. They offer their own sales platform as well as partnerships with major print-on-demand services. You can sell original digital works, prints, merch, NFTs, and more.

Chrysalis Images: Specializing in abstract algorithmic art, Chrysalis offers its own download store for digital images, making it easy to get your art in front of buyers. They also provide helpful resources like editable templates and tutorials for new artists.

When choosing a platform, consider audience size, fees, special features, and who you want to reach. Niche AI ​​art sites attract audiences already passionate about the medium. But more general digital art platforms also present major opportunities:

DeviantArt: With over 65 million monthly visitors, DeviantArt offers incredible exposure. You’ll have no problem finding buyers who appreciate stylized, futuristic art.

ArtStation: ArtStation is considered the platform of choice for game artists, animators, and illustrators. This is the perfect place to market your AI art in those industries. The site also supports print-on-demand.

However, no matter where you sell, unique and captivating art must sell. Apply your entire creative toolkit to produce visually appealing images that collectors will clamor for.

Make your art physical with print-on-demand

Print-on-Demand (POD) enables you to easily create physical versions of your masterpieces to sell. Sites like Redbubble, Society6, and Fine Art America handle the printing and order fulfillment while you collect royalties.

Some things to consider with POD:

You will need very high resolution digital images for clear reproduction.

Create lots of products like prints, phone cases, t-shirts etc. The more products, the higher the sales potential.

Uploading is free and the sites have a wide reach of customers, but sales volume is not guaranteed. However, patience and perseverance pay off.

Overall, POD opens up profitable options beyond digital selling. Don’t underestimate the desire for physical pieces that fans can proudly display.

Cashing in with NFTs

NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) let you sell AI artworks as authentically unique originals. Digital scarcity creates enormous value. The top NFT sale for AI art exceeds $700,000!

Some of the major NFT platforms include:

SuperRare – Exclusively designed for limited edition digital artworks. Artists get 85% of all primary sales.

OpenSea – The largest NFT marketplace. You can sell to the widest possible customer base here.

You will still need to develop artistic skills to be successful in NFTs. Unique styles and themes perform best. Bold colors, dynamic designs, and hints of dystopia or fantasy all translate well into iconic crypto art.

Once ready, promote your NFT on social media and monitor listings closely. Limited supply and strategic visibility lead to intense bidding wars where 5-figure sales occur rapidly.

Price your work for maximum profit

When pricing AI art, consider these factors:

Production costs – Include software fees, hardware requirements, training time for ML models, etc. Also calculate the hourly rate. It represents the baseline value of your time and effort.

Exclusivity – Exceptionally unique and attractive styles command premium prices, especially on NFT platforms. Don’t underestimate visual simplicity!

Comparable Works – Research selling prices for similar pieces on your chosen platform. Competitive pricing gives a good indication of actual market value.

Firstly obtaining accurate production costs provides a pricing level. Then the uniqueness and visual impact of your work pushes it even higher. Don’t be afraid to push the boundaries on pricing – early adopters pay well for cutting-edge AI art!

Build your brand for continued success

Developing an identifiable personal brand around your art leads to lasting buyer relationships. Consider:

Crafting an interesting background and personality behind the art increases perceived value through uniqueness.

Maintaining consistent and recognizable artistic elements in new pieces helps collectors immediately recognize your work.

Directly engaging followers on social media through polls, contests, giveaways, etc. keeps them invested in you as an artist.

Simply put – intrigue people and make them feel invested. The storytelling woven into your brand, cohesiveness of style, and interaction with followers is what attracts buyers during many purchases. That brand loyalty pays off now and in the future.

The AI ​​art gold rush is on!

We’ve equipped you with exclusive platforms to sell, tools to create physical products, NFT promotion strategies, pricing factors, and brand building concepts. Now is the time to stake your claim during this new AI art gold rush.

Immerse yourself in the creative algorithms, establish your unique style and start uploading your most stunning designs. As this successful medium continues to mature, early artistic pioneers will earn fortunes by first bringing AI art to eager enthusiasts. Why not make that destiny yours?

