Looking ahead to 2024, Wall Street strategists advise investors to be defensive in their stock and sector selections, taking advantage of this year’s backwardation. CNBC Pro spoke to some of those strategists to answer this question: If you had $50,000 to invest, where would you put it? Looking ahead to the new year, here’s how they’ll allocate their money, and how much they’ll devote to different asset classes. Use ‘catch-up’ opportunities According to Sameer Samana, senior global markets strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, the bank recommends a defensive posture, with 45% of the portfolio allocated to bonds and 46% to equities, including It accounts for about two-thirds. The stock portion is going into large-cap names. The balance is set at 2% for cash and 7% for goods. Another topic to look forward to is those areas of the stock market that have been left behind during the recent rally. Think about quality stocks and defensive companies. This could include industrial, materials and health care sectors, with energy getting an “honorable mention” from Wells Fargo. “These are some of the sectors that have lagged behind in the recent rally as investors have turned to some other sectors, particularly growth-oriented” tech stocks, Samana said. The industrial sector has grown 15% this year, while materials have grown 10% and health care has seen little change. Energy has also performed poorly, falling by about 3% in 2023, and could be a “catch-up opportunity,” according to Samana. Meanwhile, technology is up 55% over the same period and the S&P 500 as a whole is ahead by more than 23%. Within health care, Wells Fargo recommends manufacturers of life sciences equipment and services, equipment and supplies companies, and managed health care. Among industries, aerospace and defense and rail transportation receive favorable nods, while construction, industrial gases and specialty chemicals find attractive content. Samana said that if demand continues to outstrip supply, commodities may perform well next year as well, but their performance will slow down if global economic growth slows. Long-term and short-term fixed income rather than shorter-dated securities is another area that Wells Fargo supports. What to avoid? He said, small cap investors have been advised to sell their stake in view of the recent big gains. The S&P SmallCap 600 index is higher about 13% in the fourth quarter and the Russell 2000 has added about 12%, both outpacing the S&P 500’s 10.5% gain. Wells Fargo’s caution stems from its expectation of a punk economy in 2024, Samana said. Investors’ strategy should aim to participate in sectors trading at cheap valuations and which already mitigate the pending economic downturn. “The opportunities are probably not as great as they were a few weeks ago,” Samana said, when yields on Treasuries were near 5% and the S&P 500 was below 4,200. “But having said that, we still prefer large-cap US equities. We think they will allow investors to participate in any uptrend, as well as be a little more resilient in the event of an economic downturn, “As we anticipate.” The 60/40 portfolio remains a winner with $50,000 Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management, similarly advised investors to diversify their portfolios with some targeted sector plays. “We are recommending an overall balanced approach, which we think is pretty close to a 60/40 portfolio for a typical investor in terms of a healthy allocation to stocks and a healthy allocation to safe fixed income,” Ma said. ” That traditional allocation in a model portfolio devotes 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds. “I would be cautious about highly valued areas of the market,” Ma said. High-valuation, cyclical areas of the market today may include consumer discretionary stocks, Ma said, while consumer staples are traditionally a low-growth area. Consumer discretionary stocks have gained more than 42% this year, while the consumer staples sector has declined more than 3%. Ma said maintaining an equal weighting on mega-cap technology names is the best option for investors’ portfolios at this time, given that they are already pricing in a lot of growth. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, tech accounts for 29% of the S&P 500 as a whole. “If we have to express concern, in recent weeks, there has been so much enthusiasm about the Fed moving to a much more accommodative stance next year that some of the gains for 2024 have already [pulled] Look forward to December or the end of 2023 here,” Ma said. In a balanced portfolio, Ma said investors could invest in beaten-down biotech and industrial stocks as well as international equities. Ma sees biotech as poised to boom next year and expects increased merger and acquisition activity. Industrial stocks focused on US infrastructure are another opportunity in 2024, he said. BMO’s bullishness on specific corners of industrial stocks hinges on domestic spending generated by federal infrastructure investments and the Jobs Act of 2021, and the Chips and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, the latter of which will be fueled by renewable energy and climate change. Billions were allocated to fight the transition away from fossil fuels. Resuming overseas efforts has also boosted investment and domestic corporates looking to strengthen the resilience of their supply chains in the US, Ma said. In addition to domestic equities, Ma recommended an allocation to emerging markets, particularly Japanese equities, given the country’s improved corporate governance and efforts to return capital to shareholders through more share buyback programs.

