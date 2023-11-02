Where to get the screwdriver in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 Screwdriver Location – Saga is pointing her flashlight at the yellow screwdriver on top of the control panel.

you have to find screwdriver To continue the story alan wake 2 , You need it to get into the gift shop in Coffee World, but you can also use it to break locks found in other locations. So while this will not work on discontinued collectibles hide creed , it’s a useful tool to have with you and it’s worth testing it on any old looking padlock if there’s no obvious way to open it. With all that in mind, here is the location of the screwdriver in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake Screwdriver Location: Where to Find It

You won’t find the screwdriver until you get inside full of tears Head to the first bar and Coffee World, which is on the left side of the map. To advance the story you have to enter the gift shop but it is tightly locked with locks. Luckily, a note nearby hints that a screwdriver has been used to open it in the past – and more importantly, you’ll find the tool here. instillation device ride.

The Percolator is inside the Coffee World amusement park, and you’ll need to head southeast to find the ride. If you’ve picked up the Watery map, you’ll clearly see the Percolator Ride labeled, although you can look at the screenshot above if you’re unsure of the exact location.

Before you start looking for the screwdriver you’ll have to deal with a few Taken in the area – there’s one in the center of the ride if you’re having trouble pinpointing it. After dealing with them, look for the control panel for the ride and you’ll find a screwdriver lying on top of it. You can now go back to the gift shop and go inside to continue the story.

At this point, you can go back to any closed containers you found earlier to see what’s inside, but you’ll be returning to the Cauldron Lake area much later in the game, so leave them for now and leave for later. It is worth saving them. When you need more material. Before you get too excited, the only ones I’ve tested are things like ammo and health. Still, it all helps.

