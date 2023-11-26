Image Source: Getty Images

The stock market has performed well last month. FTSE 100 is up about 1% FTSE 250 increased by 8%, and S&P 500 7% more.

This is good news for those who want to sell stocks and bad news for those who want to buy them. So where should investors look for bargains when share prices are high?

Property

The real estate sector was one of the most affected sectors in the last 12 months. And I think there’s still a lot to be gained as interest rates stabilize and go back down over the next few years.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) stand out to me right now. My list contains names primary health properties, Supermarket Income REITAnd Warehouse REIT,

Despite the recent rise in share prices, I think there are still stocks worth buying. With dividend yields between 5% and 8%, these could be good passive income investments to make right now.

Investors will want to be cautious about debt levels. REITs are required to pay out their rental income as dividends and this may mean they have to take on large loans to finance acquisitions.

However, stabilizing interest rates helps reduce this risk. And more expensive borrowing also increases rental demand, which is good for these businesses who benefit.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind.

defensive

Consumer defensive companies have also struggled this year as inflation puts pressure on margins. But with the rate of price rise slowing, I think there is room for optimism.

This is true on both sides of the Atlantic. And as a result, I think there are some interesting opportunities in US stocks kraft heinz as well as unilever And diego,

In general, these types of stocks tend to perform relatively well in economic downturns. But this year with the market rising, all three have underperformed.

The risk with these companies is that switching costs are low. And in an economic downturn, any of them may find that consumers want to trade down to cheaper options.

outlook

It is very difficult to tell the general direction of the stock market from here. The market seems optimistic, but if inflation and interest rates go the wrong way, things could deteriorate rapidly.

However, in the long term, I am much more positive. I think stocks will generally perform well – this has always been true to date – so if I can maintain my investments over the years, things should be fine.

Obviously, though, I would do better if I could buy shares at reasonable prices. And the best way to do this is to focus on areas that other people are staying away from due to short-term headwinds.

In my view, that means real estate and consumer protection. None of these are guaranteed to work, but looking into areas that other people are avoiding gives me the best chance of finding long-term value.

The post Where to Find the Best Opportunities in the Stock Market appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Stephen Wright holds positions in Diageo PLC, Kraft Heinz, Primary Health Properties PLC, Supermarket Income REIT PLC and Unilever PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends Diageo PLC, Primary Health Properties PLC, Unilever PLC and Warehouse REIT PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com