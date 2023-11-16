Where to Earn an Online MBA in Entrepreneurship in 2023

Editorial note: We earn commissions from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not influence our editors’ opinions or evaluations.

If you dream of starting a company or leading a team of like-minded individuals in launching a business venture, earning an online MBA in Entrepreneurship will give you the tools you need to identify business opportunities and secure investors. Can help in acquiring skills.

Plus, an online entrepreneurship program lets you pursue your education from anywhere, whether you’re a full-time student or a busy working professional.

Our guide helps you answer essential questions about where to apply and what factors to consider before earning an MBA in Entrepreneurship.

Central Michigan University

Central Michigan University’s online MBA in Entrepreneurship teaches students how to start a business or lead a startup without ever setting foot on campus. Students can complete the 36-credit program, including nine credits dedicated to entrepreneurship, at a pace that meets their professional and personal needs.

CMU graduate students who have been accepted into the Entrepreneurship MBA program can accelerate their degree timeline by taking MBA classes during graduation. Similarly, students admitted to CMU’s MD program can pursue a dual MD/MBA.

Tuition costs $808 per credit. CMU offers discounts for active military, veterans, and state and federal employees. There are limited seats for online learners in the MBA programme, therefore the University advises to apply by the priority deadline to receive a quick decision. However, the Admissions Office accepts all applications by the deadline.

at a glance

School Type: public

Application fee: $55

Degree Credit Requirements: 36 credits

Program Enrollment Options: accelerated, part-time, full-time

Notable major-specific courses: Global Trade and Sustainability, Management of Information Systems in the Global Economy

Available concentrations: Accounting, Business Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Health System Leadership, Human Resource Management, Information Systems, Logistics Management, Marketing, Project Management, Value-Driven Organization

Personal Requirements: No

How to Find the Right Online MBA in Entrepreneurship for You

Before you commit to any online entrepreneurship MBA program, keep the following in mind.

Consider your future goals

When deciding which school to apply to, consider whether you plan to attend full-time or continue to work while taking courses on a part-time basis. Some programs allow learners to customize their curriculum according to their individual needs, giving them the freedom to maintain a professional career while also pursuing their professional knowledge.

If you’re choosing to start graduate school immediately after earning a bachelor’s degree or with little work experience, it may be helpful to find a university with an established network that will connect you with business mentors and internships to gain experience. Can add.

Understand your expenses and financing options

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) shows that, in the 2022–23 school year, public undergraduate institutions charged an average of $11,554 in annual tuition and fees. The universities listed here charge $14,544 in annual tuition for their MBA program. That said, MBAs tend to cost more than other types of graduate degrees.

You may be able to save money with an online degree without considering campus housing or commuting costs, and many programs do not charge out-of-state tuition to online students. However, some universities charge additional distance learning fees.

Undergraduate students can receive tuition assistance through scholarships, grants, and tuition assistance programs. You can also apply for federal aid through FAFSAⓇ. It’s free to complete, and colleges also use the FAFSA information to distribute institutional aid.

Should you enroll in an online MBA in Entrepreneurship program?

Enrolling in an online MBA in Entrepreneurship program is a great way to learn everything you need to know about starting a business venture without changing or relocating your schedule. Still, online degree programs aren’t for everyone.

Here are some factors to consider before applying:

how do you learn? Can you learn advanced material through a virtual format without a structured program or the personal presence of a professor and classmates? For some people, watching lectures and completing the course themselves may be challenging.

Can you learn advanced material through a virtual format without a structured program or the personal presence of a professor and classmates? For some people, watching lectures and completing the course themselves may be challenging. What’s your schedule? If you are working full-time or travel frequently, an online program may offer you more flexibility, allowing you to watch lectures and complete courses at a time that is convenient for you.

If you are working full-time or travel frequently, an online program may offer you more flexibility, allowing you to watch lectures and complete courses at a time that is convenient for you. Are you self-motivated? You must manage your schedule and coursework within the deadlines set by the professor, but without regularly scheduled class times. You’ll need motivation and organization to keep yourself on track.

You must manage your schedule and coursework within the deadlines set by the professor, but without regularly scheduled class times. You’ll need motivation and organization to keep yourself on track. what is your budget? You can potentially save money by enrolling in an online program. You won’t have to pay travel or accommodation costs and you can apply to any university anywhere. Additionally, many online programs do not charge out-of-state tuition.

Accreditation for Online MBA in Entrepreneurship

When deciding where to earn an MBA in Entrepreneurship, make sure that your chosen university is accredited by a recognized accrediting body. Institutional accreditation, which applies to the entire college or university, ensures that you will get a quality education and access to federal and state aid.

Programmatic accreditation applies to a specific degree program within an institution. Accredited by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) Three primary organizations accredit the MBA degree: the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs, and the International Accreditation Council for Business Education.

CHEA maintains searchable directories of accredited institutions and programs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the Online MBA in Entrepreneurship.

Is an MBA in Entrepreneurship worth it?

Although you don’t need an MBA in Entrepreneurship to create or lead a business, the classes you take will help you learn how to tackle industry problems and create innovative solutions. You will also learn how to identify and evaluate opportunities within the market and how to find investors who support your vision.

Are online MBAs taken seriously?

The popularity of distance education has increased in recent years. In 2021, 59% of postsecondary students were enrolled in distance learning courses, compared to 25.5% in 2012, according to NCES data. As long as your degree is from an accredited institution, most employers will take it seriously. Also, your diploma probably won’t state whether you earned the degree online or not.

What is the difference between MBA and MBA Entrepreneurship?

MBA degree programs include advanced business courses in accounting, finance, marketing, and management. The MBA in Entrepreneurship covers the same foundational topics while providing additional coverage in topics such as new venture creation, crowdfunding, and intellectual property.

