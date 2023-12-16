Ski chalet under 500,000

France’s ski resorts have opened – and thankfully there’s been plenty of snow.

It’s been a bad year or two for snowfall, but the Covid era has seen a steady rise in property sales as city dwellers crave mountain air and space.

According to the Savills Ski Report, the average price of a prime ski property – defined as one priced above €750,000 (£640,000) – is 41 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels. According to the Meilers agents portal, property in France’s alpine department of Haute-Savoie has increased by an average of 4.4 percent in a year.

But don’t despair if you dream of a more budget-friendly £500,000 ski bungalow or farmhouse in the mountains.

Looking beyond the big-name resorts you can find properties for sale in the French Alps, parts of Italy – or even Spain or Sweden, if you’re bothered by raclette and vin chaud.

Bungalows in the Maurienne Valley go for around €180,000, but there are plenty of options available for €400,000

Maurienne Valley, France: the backdoor to the Three Valleys

Away from the mainstream resorts, the Maurienne Valley is an hour and 40 minutes from Geneva, and will be on a new high-speed train linking Turin with Lyon.

Part of the Vanoise National Park, there are 20 ski resorts, of which Val Cenis, Aussois or Les Cybeles are the most famous, and you can connect to the three valleys via Gondola from the small village of Orel.

Traditional ski villages are still popular among the French, Dutch and Belgians, but the British are “only catching up” to the region’s appeal, says Benjamin Shin of Leggett Immobilier. “Especially those priced outside the Tarentaise valley,” he adds.

He says you can find a chalet for around €180,000, but there are a lot more options for €400,000. The agent is selling a stone three-bedroom bungalow for €320,000 (see below).

Rocarasso, Italy: the best hidden gem

Italian skiing isn’t always easy on the wallet, but those who want more bang for their euros should head to the Abruzzo region and the largest ski area in central Italy, where the resort of Rocarasso offers 110km of amazing slopes. Located within the pistes.

Après ski is low-key, yet when ski rep Fiona Spratley arrived there 12 years ago the beech-tree-lined slopes and family-focused experience charmed her. Then there is the climate.

“It’s only 90 minutes from Naples, yet its proximity to the Adriatic coast means it gets heavy snowfall due to the easterly wind coming in from the Balkans,” she says.

With her husband Graeme, the Surrey-based couple bought a house in Castell di Sangro, 15 minutes from Rocarasso, and arranged ski holidays through Ski Abruzzo.

A three-bedroom stone house in the nearby village of Bugnara costs just €95,000, says Dave Benton of agent A Home in Italy. “Or there are more options in the popular town of Sulmona – half an hour up a road to the resort,” he adds.

The French Pyrenees attract very few British buyers despite property prices being much lower than the Alps

French Pyrenees: to ski and spa

Less international than the Alps, the Pyrenees in south-west France attract very few British home buyers despite having much lower property prices.

No, you won’t find any branches of après bar-club La Folie Douce at these resorts – but you will see cyclists attempting the prestigious climb of the Tour de France every summer.

Choose from 45 resorts – all within 90 minutes from the airports of Biarritz, Pau, Tarbes or Toulouse – the largest of which is the ski area Tourmalet, which includes La Mongie and the spa town of Berezes, the second oldest French resort after Chamonix. There is a ski resort.

Bagneres-de-Luchon is another beautiful spa town, close to the Spanish border. Nearby, you can find a detached four-bedroom house for €450,000 – skifrenchproperty.com has one for €370,000 – or a five-bedroom country house for around €250,000.

London-based artist Martina Diez-Routh has owned a two-bedroom stone property in the Aosta Valley since 2019

Aosta Valley, Italy: best for foodies

Nestled in the northwestern corner of Italy is the picturesque Aosta Valley, home to world-class resorts like Courmayeur and Cervinia and charming mountain villages.

Easily accessible from the airports of Milan or Turin, where many locals travel from, this corner of the Alps is a great choice for foodies and off-piste fans.

The old town of Aosta, a Roman and medieval town, offers some of the best restaurants and enoteca – fondue and gnocchi with Fontina cheese are local favorites – and the ski resorts of Pila and La Thuile are nearby.

Gemma Bruce of The-Viewing.com says, “Finding properties for sale can be difficult as Italians like to keep the area as their secret and keep changing properties without ever coming on the open market.”

