Where might millions of EV batteries be retired? Solar Farm.

On a 20-acre parcel outside the small Southern California town of New Cuyama, a 1.5-megawatt solar farm uses the sun’s rays to slowly charge about 600 batteries in nearby shelves. At night, when energy demand increases, that electricity is sent into the grid to power homes with clean energy.

To provide renewable energy from intermittent sources such as solar and wind, it is becoming common to use batteries to store electricity and transmit it later when it is most needed. But one thing about the Cuyama facility, which began operations this week, is less common: batteries that send energy to the grid after powering electric vehicles.

The SEPV Cuyama facility, located about two hours northeast of Santa Barbara, is the second hybrid storage facility opened by B2U Storage Solutions. Its first facility, just outside Los Angeles, uses 1,300 retired batteries from Honda Clarity and Nissan Leaf EVs to store 28 megawatt-hours of electricity, enough to power about 9,500 homes.

These facilities aim to prove the feasibility of giving EV batteries a second life in the form of stable storage before recycling. Doing so could increase the sustainability of the technology’s supply chain and reduce the need for mining critical minerals while providing a cheaper way to build grid-scale storage.

“There is a need for this at scale,” said Freeman Hall, CEO of the Los Angeles-based large-scale storage systems company.

The Kuyama facility includes 1.5MW of solar power and 12MWh of storage using second-life Honda EV batteries. Courtesy of B2U Storage Solutions

Electric vehicle batteries are typically replaced when they reach 70 to 80 percent of their capacity, primarily because the range they provide begins to decrease at that point. Almost all the critical materials inside them, including lithium, nickel and cobalt, are recyclable. A growing domestic recycling industry, backed by billions of dollars in loans from the Department of Energy and the stimulus in the Inflation Reduction Act, is being created in preparation for millions of retired EV battery packs one day.

However, before they are dismantled, studies show that about three-quarters of decommissioned packs are suitable for a second life as static storage. (Some packs do not have enough life left, are too damaged by collision, or are otherwise defective.)

“We’re seeing the first generation of EVs end their time on the road, and 70 percent or more of those batteries have very strong residual value,” Hall said. “All those batteries have to be used before they can be recycled, and we’re just putting off recycling by three, four or five years.”

Extending the useful life of EV batteries reduces the impact of their manufacturing, said Maria Chavez, an energy analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“The whole purpose of trying to deploy electric vehicles is to reduce emissions and reduce the negative impacts of things like manufacturing and extraction processes on our environment and our communities,” Chavez told Grist. “By extending battery life, we reduce the need for further exploitation of our natural resources, we reduce the demand for raw materials, and we generally encourage a more sustainable process.”

Just as batteries have become critical to reducing emissions from transportation, they are also needed to fully realize the benefits of clean energy. Without stationary storage, wind and solar power can supply the grid only when the wind is blowing or the sun is shining.

“Being able to store it and use it when we need it most is an important way to meet our energy needs,” Chávez said.

The use of utility-scale battery storage is expected to grow from 1.5 gigawatts of capacity in 2020 to 30 gigawatts by 2025. EV packs can provide reserves for that buildout. Hall said there are already at least 3 gigawatt-hours of decommissioned EV packs in the United States that could be deployed, and the amount being removed from cars is doubling every two years.

“We’re headed for a flood of batteries now that we started four years ago,” he said.

B2U says its technology allows batteries to be reused in an almost “plug and play fashion”. They don’t need to be taken apart, and units from multiple manufacturers – B2U has tested batteries from Honda, Nissan, Tesla, GM and Ford – can be used in one system.

The packs are stored in large shelves and managed with proprietary software, which monitors their safety and discharges and charges each battery based on its capacity. The batteries are charged during the day from both solar panels and the grid. B2U then sells that electricity to utilities at night, when demand and prices are highest.

Hall said using second-life batteries provides the same financial return as new grid-scale batteries at half the initial cost, and for now, repurposing the packs is easier than sending them directly to recyclers. Doing so is more attractive to automakers. Unless the recycling industry grows, recycling them is simply too expensive. By selling or leasing retired packs to a grid storage company, producers can extract more value from them, Hall said.

He said that this can also help in reducing the cost of electric vehicles. “If the full value of the battery is recovered and reused, the actual cost of renting a battery on wheels should be lower,” he said. “When we reuse smartly everyone wins.”

B2U expects to add storage at a third solar facility near Palmdale next year. The facilities are intended to prove that the idea works, after which B2U plans to sell its hardware and software to other storage-project developers.

However, at the moment, planned deployment of the technology is limited. B2U estimates that only 6 percent of decommissioned EV batteries in the US will be used for grid-scale storage by 2027.

“People are skeptical, and they should be, because batteries are hard to reuse,” Hall said. “But we’ve got a strong data set that proves reliability, performance and profitability. We’re at the point where we can actually measure it.”

Source: grist.org