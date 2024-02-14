Where is the current market resilience coming from?

Stock market indices (^GSPC, ^DJI, ^IXIC) are beginning to stabilize after a selloff on Tuesday in response to warmer-than-expected CPI inflation data.

Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, joins Yahoo Finance reporter Madison Mills on the New York Stock Exchange stage to discuss yesterday’s market selloff and the index’s road to recovery heading into Wednesday’s opening bell.

“It’s more like expansion. Everyone talks about mega-caps running up and carrying the indices on their shoulders. Well we’re seeing leadership across industrials, leaving regional banks in the financial sector, and We’re also seeing this in healthcare,” Woods comments on market resilience. “Those three sectors make up 49% of the Russell 2000 (^RUT) and are why the Russell remains upside neutral. We’d like to see the Russell 2000 move above the 2000…”

Rachel Akufo: On the New York Stock Exchange stage with Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets. So Madison, what are you hearing around the exchange this morning?

Madison Mills: I mean, it’s a great morning, Rachel. A little Valentine’s Day gift for the markets after yesterday’s sea of ​​redness on screen. But I want to talk to you about this, Jay, because I’m curious whether this means the market has completely moved on from some of the bad news from yesterday.

Jay Woods: Well, it reminds me of the last FOMC meeting where we sold 1.5% after Powell spoke. Yesterday, the number was slightly higher than expected, and was in response to a sharp selloff. But looking at where we’ve come from, 14 out of 15 weeks, no 75% retracement from the high in over 2 trading days, a pullback was coming.

I thought it could be expanded a bit today. The market is very flexible. I’m looking at Russell who hit and held the 50 day moving average. So, maybe we avoided a disaster, but I think we’re going to be sideways for the next few weeks.

Madison Mills: So what is this flexibility based on?

Jay Woods: Well, it’s more detailed. You know, everyone talks about mega cap runs and the indices being lifted on their shoulders. Well, we are seeing leadership across industries. Looking at the financial condition of this except the regional banks. And we’re seeing this in healthcare as well.

Those three sectors make up 49% of the Russell 2000, and that’s why the Russell remains Upside Neutral. We want to see Russell go above 2,000. It’s wobbling as we talk.

But right now, I think after that meeting, we will step aside. We’ll look at the number of jobless claims every Thursday. We want to see how unemployment is increasing. These are the things we will look at.

But I think between now and the next FOMC meetings, this market could move higher. And if we step back a little, it would be a normal decline. There is no fear in this market. And yesterday people were a little nervous. I think at the moment it has subsided to some extent.

Madison Mills: So here at the NYSE, something great happens that you can buy a record-breaking S&P cap, S&P 5000 cap, right? When will you next be able to order a record-breaking hat?

Jay Woods: Well, the record breaking cap, I don’t know when that’s coming. I’ll probably think after the next FOMC meeting. Let’s see in March. But if you want one of those S&P 5000 I can get you a hat.

Madison Mills: You know I want one.

Jay Woods: All right. And Brad, you know, I’ll see what I can do. But yeah, it’s been a crazy rally since October. We are retreating. We are digesting. Seasonally, we are in a weak position. So I don’t think we’re worried about the CPI being a little bit higher than expected.

The inflation trend is still cool. Is this the soft landing everyone was hoping for? No, it’s a little bumpy. You get on a plane, you’re going to encounter some turbulence. And I think we’re facing some turbulence now. We’ll see what PCE says.

As Powell says, boring. I know. One data point at a time. But overall, the trajectory is good. The earnings season was successful. And we still have a few that we’re keeping an eye on going forward. Nvidia next week. Oh my God, this is going to be huge.

Madison Mills: Big week coming up next week, J. thank you so much. really appreciate it. Brad and Rachel, back to you in the studio.

Brad Smith: Okay, I’ll be right there. I’m going to make him wear that hat. Maddie, you tell them. It’s going to hang out right next to my 76ers hat and my Eastside golf hat. Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, and Maddie Mills are on the NYSE floor.

