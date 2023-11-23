November 23, 2023
Gold wipes out all annual gains after 7% decline in 2 weeks, how does this compare to Bitcoin?


The largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – experienced a surge in fund withdrawals shortly after its chief executive, CZ, pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Although the mass exodus of digital assets from Binance has subsided somewhat, the outflows still continue.

The latest data indicates transfers of funds between Binance and Coinbase Pro.

CZ pleaded guilty to charges related to money laundering violations with the US Department of Justice earlier this week. The subsequent market turmoil led to a mass exodus of Bitcoin from Binance which has now slowed.

Bitcoin flows from Binance to Coinbase Pro

According to CryptoQuant, Coinbase’s reserves increased by approximately 12,000 BTC, while Binance’s reserves decreased by 5,000 BTC after the fact. The analysis highlights that the anticipated approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is important, and it is important for emerging entrants into this market to bypass the “big” Binance.

It is important to note that Coinbase is currently the leading exchange in the United States in terms of regulation and lobbying. Furthermore, its volume is mainly composed of institutional players. To that extent, the cryptoquant said,

“It is essential to understand what the institutional players are doing because the flow that is entering and going to enter this market comes from these institutions.”

Despite this, Binance Spot’s trading volume over the past 24 hours remains significantly higher than Coinbase’s, by almost 6 times, maintaining its leading position in the global crypto market.

Increase in total holdings value on Binance

The slowdown in outflows from Binance was also supported by Nansen’s analysis. Blockchain Intelligence Platform Crypto Exchange saw Ether’s negative net worth of $17 million in the last 24 hours.

However, the total holding value has increased from $64.6 billion to $65.2 billion in the last 12 hours. It takes into account outflows and changes in prices during the same period. Bitcoin holdings value on Binance dropped by $76 million, while USDT holdings value dropped by a whopping $246 million. Other stablecoins such as USDC and BUSD holdings also declined by $39 million and $11 million respectively.

On the other hand, the value of TUSD and XRP holdings remained stable. Additionally, the holding value of Ether (ETH) has increased by $196 million in the last 12 hours. The holding value of major altcoins like Solana (SOL), Chainlink (LINK), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Polygon (MATIC) also increased by $34 million, $27 million, $12 million and $14 million respectively.

source: cryptopotato.com



