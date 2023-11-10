where innovation happens - Business News

The sun rises over Chang’an Avenue on the day of the spring equinox in Beijing, China on March 21, 2018. (Photo by Zhang Minglei/Qianlong.com/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

By Chelsea Follett

All new inventions are combinations of previous inventions, and all new ideas involve combinations of previous ideas. As a result, the places where people come together best serve as the birthplace of the new.

That’s why, as Chelsea Follett says in the document center of progressSince the beginning of history, cities have served as humanity’s principal engines of invention.

Follett tells his story of human progress from the Neolithic to the digital age by providing eight-page capsule “biographies” of forty cities, identifying each with some significant aspect of human innovation. Some of her choices will come as no surprise to most people, such as when she identifies Athens with philosophy, Florence with art, New York with finance.

Others, which are less well-known, stand out as fascinating revelations, such as the role of Tang Dynasty-era Chang’an in opening up world trade through the Silk Road through the invention of paper money, or in pioneering public health. Croatian city of Dubrovnik in:

Dubrovnik was a medieval outlaw when it banned the uncontrolled disposal of garbage and feces in the city in 1272. The city banned pigs on city streets in 1336, hired street cleaners in 1415, and built a complete sewage system in the early 15th century. , , , , In 1390, Dubrovnik also created the world’s first permanent public health office to enforce its various public health regulations.

Follett calls one of those public health regulations – the mandatory quarantine of “all passengers on incoming ships and members of trade caravans” coming to Dubrovnik from places infected with bubonic plague – “a revolutionary and historic experiment in disease prevention”, It has a place of pride in the list from which the city earns its money.

Other selections of folates are controversial. For example, she nods to the Polynesian Nan Madol for inventing seafaring, the Mayan Chichen Itza for team sports, and Cold War Berlin for defeating communism. These would not be my picks, as Nan Madol and Chichen Itza have made notable innovations in the areas she mentions, but as far as the rest of the world is concerned, they were not the source of these contributions to progress – Follett clearly did so, suggesting that in each case certain cities were chosen more as symbols or examples than as definitive historical final sites of origin. As far as defeating communism goes, I would give much more respect to Gdańsk than Berlin, while awarding a gold medal to the late nineteenth-century city for the invention of modern medicine.

But the peace that really comes to the fore throughout these forty delightful stories is the power of urban-centered human creativity, manifested in varying degrees in different cultures through time, based on that culture’s receptivity to novelty. depends on, but is ultimately underlying, all. ,

Perhaps the most powerful of Follett’s stories is his last, in which he highlights San Francisco’s role in leading the digital revolution. Here she recounts a series of events that many of us have seen happen in real time and which have affected us all.

It begins with the founding of the Hewlett Packard electronics firm in the Bay Area shortly before World War II, then begins with the invention of the transistor (at the Shockley Semiconductor Lab), the hard disk (at the IBM San Jose Lab), the first digital computer . (at UC Berkeley), and the beginnings of Fairchild Semiconductor in the 1950s. Intel was then created by Fairchild engineers Gordon Moore and Robert Noyce in the 1960s, followed by SRI (one of the four nodes of the nascent ARPANET), Xerox PARC, Atari, Apple, and Oracle in the 1970s. Thus with the establishment of the newly named Silicon Valley, a wave of Bay Area-based Internet innovation spread throughout the 1990s and 2000s: eBay, Yahoo, PayPal, Google, Airbnb, Coinbase, Craigslist, DocuSign, DoorDash, Dropbox, Eventbrite, Fitbit, GitHub. , Grammarly, Instacart, Instagram, Lyft, Niantic, OpenTable, Pinterest, Reddit, Salesforce, Slack, TaskRabbit, Twitter, Uber, WordPress, Yelp, and many more.

But nothing great lasts forever. Each city has its own time to say its lines on stage and make its impact. But the show goes on. As Follett writes about San Francisco:

San Francisco’s golden age is over. As the city struggles to overcome its homelessness crisis and various other problems, many technology companies have relocated and many technological breakthroughs are now taking place elsewhere. Do not take San Francisco’s placement at the end of this book to mean that the city represents a model to follow today. Quite the opposite. Still, the field’s past achievements are worth celebrating.

“San Francisco is the ultimate center of progress in this book,” she concludes, “but not of humanity. No doubt many more world-changing inventions are to come. . . . What will be the next great center of progress? Will it happen? No one can say for sure. You can stand in it.

Or you may be someone who would like to help build it. If so, a good start would be to absorb the lessons taught by Chelsea Follett. center of progress,

Robert Zubrin is an aerospace engineer. His next book, New worlds on Mars: What can we build on the Red PlanetWill be published by Diversion Books in February 2024.

