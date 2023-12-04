English language proficiency is at an all-time low in some of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations.

Moving to a new country can be challenging, especially if you don’t speak the language.

With English being the most common second language in the world, this is often a real problem when you are still learning the local language.

So where in Europe will you be best understood – and in which countries you need some locals language proficiency from the get go?

Every year, global education company Education First (EF) brings together the top (and bottom) countries in terms of English speaking. english proficiency index (EPI). Analyzing the results of 2.2 million adults taking the EF’s standardized English tests in 2022, it gives each country a ranking out of 800 points.

Here’s how Europe fared in 2023.

Which European countries have the best English language skills?

like in 2022 Netherlands Ranked top once again with 647 points, having the best second language English skills in Europe and 113 countries globally.

But there are many places in Europe where if you speak English you can be understood.

Also among the top countries claiming ‘very high efficiency’ were austriaWhich ranked third globally with 616 points. The next three places were dominated by Nordic countries Denmark, Norway and Sweden, followed by Belgium, Portugal, Germany, Croatia and Greece.

European countries included with ‘high proficiency’ in English poland (13th globally), Finland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Estonia, Serbia, Czech Republic and Switzerland (30th).

France lags behind in English skills

some of Europe’s most popular However, at tourist destinations there is only ‘medium proficiency’ in English.

France has dropped down the scale since 2021, when it ranked 31st globally in the ‘high efficiency’ category. In 2022, it dropped to ‘medium efficiency’ with 541 points and ranked 34th. This year, it has fallen to 43rd globally and 34th in Europe with 531 points – the lowest of all the Northern European countries included in the study.

Italy with 535 points and spain also fell in the ‘medium efficiency’ category, falling to joint 35th globally, or 32nd and 33rd in Europe – the same as their 2022 positions.

they were assaulted Georgia And Belarus ranks 32nd and 33rd globally. Other European countries in the ‘medium efficiency’ category include Moldova (35th), Albania, Russia, Ukraine and Armenia (48th).

Places where you may really have difficulty understanding include turkiye (66th) and Azerbaijan (83rd) – both of which fall in the ‘low efficiency’ category.

Despite Spain, Italy And while France ranks lower than many European countries, English proficiency in their capitals is high.

Europe’s English skills have declined this year

The EF has been monitoring trends since the publication of its first EPI in 2011.

Despite Europe dominating the top of the index, it was found that the continent English skills There has been a decline this year, with many high and very high efficiency countries recording slightly lower scores. However, European countries generally show steady improvement over the long term.

It also found that English proficiency among 18-20 year olds has declined globally since 2020, due to educational disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Native English speakers lag far behind in second language skills

with the rise of Aye, EF predicts that we may eventually find our way out of linguistic barriers. But for now, it recognizes the importance of English as a global language in driving innovation, opportunity and cultural understanding.

This has created complacency among the natives english speaking, According to 2018 European Commission data, only 32 per cent of 15-30 year olds in Britain said they could confidently read and write in two or more languages.

This is lower than the 80 percent average of EU member states. In France, 79 percent of respondents said they could read and write two or more Languages85 percent in Spain and 90 percent in Italy.

Looking to skill-up? Serbia, Portugal and Romania are some of these easiest country for language learning in Europe, according to a study by learning platform Preply.

