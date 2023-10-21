Where “Hocus Pocus” was filmed

Although it’s worth watching all year long, Halloween is the perfect time to revisit Cheat, the subtly scary tale of three Salem Witches from the 1600s who re-emerge in the modern world. If you’re like us, you’ve probably watched this movie countless times and dreamed of being a part of it. For example, who wouldn’t want to attend the town’s Halloween party, or perhaps get a good look at Allison’s mansion with your own eyes?

If you don’t mind visiting Salem and the surrounding area, it is possible to do so. Whether you’re arriving by plane, car or broomstick, we’ve made it easy for you to relive your favorite scenes from the movie by visiting where they were filmed. Now, we recommend playing “I Put a Spell on You” on repeat as you explore all those iconic locations Cheat was filmed.

Salem of the 1600s (310 West Avenue in Pioneer Village, Salem, Massachusetts)

Cheat Begins in the distant past – specifically in Salem, Mass., in the 1600s. This is where we first see Thackery Binx (Sean Murray) searching for his sister Emily (Amanda Shepherd). Unfortunately (or perhaps fortunately for the audience), the Sanderson sisters (Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker) turn him into a cat before he is hanged by an angry mob, which is a small part of the ongoing conspiracies. It tastes like this. This unconventional tale of magic and mischief.

If you would like to take a step into the past yourself, it is easier to do so than you might imagine. These scenes were filmed in Pioneer Village Real Salem, Mass. The village has the special distinction of being the first “living history museum” in the United States. For those who want to experience history (or perhaps relive what they saw for the first time). Cheat) can hang out on weekends; From June to October, Pioneer Village is open to visitors on Saturdays and Sundays between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm (ET).

Incidentally, this village is going to look a lot more like a flashback scene from the movie than you might imagine. This is because the museum is a model of what the city looked like when settlement began in the 17th century. However, don’t worry; There ain’t no one out to kill any witches Or The macabre students who come to visit.

Allison’s House (Rope’s Mansion and Gardens, 318 Essex Street in Salem, Mass.)

Every hero needs somewhere to lay his head. when it comes to Cheat The character Alison Watts (Vinessa Shaw), she is not sleeping anywhere; Her house is actually a huge mansion which has made most of the young viewers wish that they could step into the luxurious and rich world of teenagers.

Good news: Now you can live that dream by moving to the Ropes Mansion in Salem, Mass. The house has historical value, and not just for movie buffs who spent the entire movie sending up Allison and Max (Omri Katz). Built in 1727, the estate is now owned by the Peabody Essex Museum, which has preserved the glamor you see onscreen as well as other treasures (we’re partial to the breathtaking garden in the back that blooms with more than 5,000 flowers each year). Are) .

If you want to experience the (ahem) magic for yourself, the museum offers home tours Thursday through Monday, so superfans can literally walk in Allison’s footsteps or pretend they’re Max at her lavish Halloween party. Coming for.

Although we’re thrilled that the mansion is open to the public, we’re even more grateful for Present, This is because in August 2009, the third floor and attic were damaged in a fire caused by a painter’s heat gun. It could have been more deadly than all of the Sanderson sisters combined, but local firefighters helped save this piece of local (and cinematic) history.

Max and Alison High School (Phillips Elementary School, 56. South Washington Square in Salem, Massachusetts)

Where the best thing about traveling is Cheat Getting a chance to step into the world of your favorite characters was filmed. However, sadly, none of us get to see Max and Alison’s high school (“a prison for children” in Winifred’s eyes). Of course, it was here that the gang used a pottery kiln to burn the Sanderson sisters alive. The witches eventually come back to life because of their curse, but movie fans can’t return to this place because of something even more nefarious than black magic: capitalism.

The old school has now been converted into an apartment complex. Apart from renting an apartment there yourself, it’s hard to get a good look inside, and nothing will really look like a movie. But if you still want to check it out from a distance, it’s easy to travel to Salem Common Park and the extended stay located across the street. As an added bonus, this park is where many of the outdoor “school” shots were filmed, so you can re-enact your favorite scenes while looking up at the building.

Fans can’t walk these hallowed halls, but if it makes you feel better, this place is sure to make a difference. When? Cheat When filmed, it was not a high school, but the abandoned Phillips Elementary School. It was easy enough for producers to transform it into the fictional Jacob Bailey High School, and we wouldn’t be surprised if (like Binks) the site changes shape once again.

Home of Max and Dani Dennison (4 Ocean Avenue in Salem, Massachusetts)

When it comes to the real story Cheat, some places are subtly important. For example, the home of Max and Danny Dennison (Thora Birch) is of great importance to the plot as it is where Alison and Max opened the Sanderson sisters’ spell book. They simply want to reverse the spell on Binx (voiced by Jason Marsden as a cat), but opening the book actually leads to the witches’ children’s hideout.

We’re happy to take you to the same location, but you won’t be able to step inside. That’s because this particular seaside home is actually a private residence. Even if you’re interested in buying, the home is not for sale, and you may need some deep pockets: At the time of writing, Zillow reports that the property is priced at approximately $602,000. However, the current owners know how much the home is worth. Cheat Fans and visitors have been known to take photographs of its exterior.

If you’re disappointed that you can’t get in, don’t fear. The interior scenes were reportedly shot on a soundstage in California, which means you’re not missing out. We’d call that good, old-fashioned movie magic, but we wouldn’t be offended if you thought it was just a bunch of shenanigans.

Halloween Party Venue (32 Derby Square in Old Town Hall, Salem, Massachusetts)

Cheat Full of great moments, but none of them are so obvious fun As a Halloween costume party venue. This beautiful house is where Winifred sang “I Put a Spell on You,” which we’ve spent the last few decades recreating in the shower. (It’s just not us, isn’t it?) The scene is also full of great Easter eggs, including Bette Midler’s character being told “Thou art divine” by Mary, a nod to Midler’s Hollywood surname (and 1972 LP), There is a clear reference to “the Divine”. miss M.”

Unlike some of the places on this list, this place is easy to get to, although we’re sad to say that you’re unlikely to find a party there. The scene was originally filmed at Salem’s Town Hall, now known as Old Town Hall. The iconic venue hosts a number of events throughout the year, including a farmer’s market, and it now serves as the home of the Salem Museum, meaning visitors can enjoy a dose of history along with a healthy heap of cinematic nostalgia. Can get a piece.

And trust us, it’s going to happen Very Big piece because the building (circa 1816) is the oldest municipal structure still standing in Salem. It might seem like Leslie Knope would be looking for something, but we’re probably not the only ones who would love to see this centuries-old building.

Town Cemetery (Old Burial Hill in Marblehead, Mass.)

In Cheat, the city cemetery did more than set the tone for this horror film. It also sets the tone for Max’s character. When we see him getting upset on the way home from school, it’s almost impossible not to sympathize with him (hey, we love an underdog). And like most cemeteries, this is one you can easily visit… assuming, of course, that you don’t find the whole thing a little too creepy.

The real cemetery (Old Burial Hill) is a major film location that is not actually in Salem. Instead, it’s in the nearby town of Marblehead, and it’s a quick 15-minute drive if you want to find your way to Max’s house. Luckily, you won’t have to contend with any bad guys, and you might be surprised by how much there is to see beyond what’s shown in the movie. With breathtaking views of both the harbor and the ocean, you’ll definitely be tempted to take some photos (of course, after Max took a few photos while standing at this scene).

A trip here is a great way to settle into the seasonal atmosphere and even get a taste of history. After all, as one of America’s oldest cemeteries, Old Burial Hill is decorated with bone-chilling details like sinister statues and the symbolism of a plethora of skeletons. Old And Scary? That basically describes us, so we hope to see you there this Halloween.

