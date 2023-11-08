Where Hartlepool United’s ex-Middlesbrough defender is on the road to recovery

Dan Dodds was ruled out for the season after suffering an ACL injury in Hartlepool United’s 3–1 win over AFC Fylde. (Photo: Frank Reid Nationalworld 2022)

Dodds is one of a number of key players Hartlepool boss John Askey has ruled out for most of the season after the defender suffered an ACL injury during the win at the AFC Field in August.

Dodds was subbed off late in the 3–1 win over the Coasters and despite being able to see the remaining minutes, he received news that he had damaged his ACL and would subsequently be out for the remainder of the campaign.

It was a major blow for Dodds, who has impressed for Hartlepool since joining on a permanent basis in January.

Dan Dodds is on the road to recovery from an ACL injury. (Photo: Frank Reid Nationalworld 2022)

The 22-year-old had performed well while on loan at neighbors Darlington before making the switch to League Two with Poole under previous boss Keith Curle.

The defender had adapted to the role of right centre-back before suffering an injury which kept him out for a year.

But despite the setback, Hartlepool’s club physio Danny O’Connor provided an update on the Bedlington-born defender, where he suggested he remains on track with his recovery – with a return to action still in sight next season. Possible estimate.

“Dodsey has had surgery, he had surgery on the 14th,” O’Connor revealed.

“At the moment we are working on getting his leg moving again. There was a lot of swelling in his leg which we had to struggle to get it down, but it is improving steadily.”

“I took him off his crutches, which he wasn’t happy with, but his weight is fine, he’s walking fine and we’ve got him able to walk.

“I would take him on the hydrotherapy treadmill at Teesside University to get his legs moving and speed things up a bit.

“Unfortunately it’s for the season. I always say a year for the ACL. He needs to hit a number of key performance indicators before we can move things forward – some he could hit sooner rather than later. But I’m looking forward to getting him back.” “Can’t wait to get back. He’s doing well and we’re right where we expect to be right now.”

