where are they now? The energy magnates who ran away with millions from failed companies

As families worry about their energy bills this Christmas, one group will have no such worries: the owners of failed energy companies that walked away with millions. Since overseeing those companies he has pursued a variety of ventures and new careers, leaving thousands of customers disappointed.

Some people, after making their fortune, grace the corridors of academia. One is a visiting fellow at the University of Oxford and the other is studying for a PhD in Cambridge as well as advising an oat milk manufacturer.

Others have decided to remain in the business world, running firms involved in everything from green building materials to giant batteries.

As part of an ill-fated campaign to increase competition in the energy market, numerous small suppliers – often with inexperienced owners and little capital – were allowed to broker customs.

At least 73 suppliers entered the market between 2010 and early 2012. It all went horribly wrong two years ago when energy prices skyrocketed and it became clear that many business models were extremely weak.

Bulb was the largest in a wave of companies shuttered in late 2021 and early 2022. According to the Public Accounts Committee, £3 billion of taxpayer funds have been committed to finance it and there is an estimated shortfall of £2.7 billion for 28 suppliers. Which failed before the bulb.

The pressure has since eased, with natural gas prices, on which all UK energy costs are based, down about 86 per cent from their peak in August last year.

According to data from Citizens Advice, 32 suppliers went bankrupt since the beginning of 2021. At the time of writing, 22 suppliers remain, with the majority of the bust firms’ customers taken over by the Big Six suppliers, British Gas, EDF, E.ON, Ovo Energy, Octopus and Scottish Power.

So, where are the owners of some of these failed companies now?

bulb

running green companies

Founders: Hayden Wood and Amit Gudka

Subscribers: 1.7 million

Pocketed: £8.5 million

Consultant Hayden Wood, 40, founded Bulb in 2015 with former Barclays energy trader and DJ, Amit Gudka, 39.

The company grew rapidly to become one of Britain’s largest suppliers. But failure to hedge against fluctuations in energy prices led to huge losses for the company.

Wood and Gudka are reported to have made more than £8.5 million through the sale of shares in the business.

Wood admitted he was owed an annual salary of £250,000 by taxpayers after the firm collapsed as he remained chief executive until it was bought by rival Octopus last December.

He recently founded Beams, which aims to make home construction and renovation more eco-friendly. Gudka runs a battery storage firm called Field, which in July received a £200 million cash injection from DIF, owned by private equity group CVC.

pure planet

study for phd

Founders: Steven Day, Andrew Ralston and Chris Elliott

Subscribers: 235,000

Pocketed: £30 million

Two telecoms executives, Steven Day, 56, and Andrew Ralston, 61, teamed up with ex-financial analyst Chris Elliott, 51, to form Pure Planet in 2015.

Despite partial ownership by energy supermajor BP, the business collapsed after six years. Its customers were later taken over by Shell Energy.

It was estimated in March that each of the co-founders were in line for a payout of more than £10 million due to the £43.7 million surplus in the company when it went into administration.

Day is studying for a PhD on the ‘real-world impacts of sustainability-educated graduates’ at Robinson College, Cambridge. He is also a consultant to the oat milk company MYOM, based in St Albans, as well as a consultant to the computer design group Factory 42.

On the social media platform LinkedIn, Ralston describes himself as a clean tech energy and telecommunications ‘consultant’ but he provides no further details.

The trio may be setting up shop together again. In May this year, a management consultancy firm called Equidria was formed at Companies House.

The business lists Day, Ralston and Eliot as shareholders in its founding documents.

people’s energy

Fellow at the University of Oxford

Founders: Karin Sode and David Pike

Subscribers: 350,000

Pocketed: £50 million

Married couple Karin Sode, 53, and David Pike, 59, founded Edinburgh-based People’s Energy through a crowdfunding campaign in 2017, pledging to tackle fuel poverty in the UK. The customers of his failed venture were later taken over by British Gas.

Sode and Pike, who own 25 per cent of the company, are in line to walk away with around £50million. Since Peoples Energy went under, Sode has worked several jobs.

A communications expert, he spent eight months last year as managing director at YSC Consulting, part of Accenture.

She is a visiting fellow at the Said Business School at Oxford University and also serves as a non-executive director at Social Enterprise UK, a lobbying group.

It appears that Pike, a trained engineer, has tried to branch out into retail. Last year, he was tweeting about Ethibuy, an online shopping site dubbed ‘the ethical alternative to Amazon’.

This website is no longer working.

Avro Energy

in business with dad

Founder: Jake Brown

Subscribers: 580,000

Pocketed: £4.3 million

Former non-league footballer Jake Brown, 29, was a man keen to set up an energy company. Despite apparently having no background in the industry, he founded Leicestershire-based Avro in 2016 with a family loan.

Its customers were later rescued by Octopus Energy.

Brown earned an estimated £4.3 million from the firm.

He is still listed as a director at Sentido Marketing, which he controls with his father Philippe.

Sentido had received over £4 million from Avro through ‘management fees’ before closure. The company’s accounts are listed as overdue.

Jake and Philip are still running Berkeley Swiss, a property development firm which published accounts a few months ago.

In its results to September 2022, Berkeley reported it had received £757,000 in loans from Sentido, bringing its outstanding balance to £2.9 million.

energy together

runs a consultancy firm

Founder: Paul Richards

Subscribers: 176,000

Pocketed: £1 million share

Former British Gas worker Paul Richards, 41, who says his mother used to send him to bed early to save money on electricity, founded Together Energy in 2016.

The group was supported by Warrington Council.

When it went under, its customers were taken over by British Gas. Richards received a share of at least £1 million in salary payments.

Since Together failed, Richards founded Clyde Ventures, a Glasgow-based consultancy business marketing itself as ‘specialists in education, integration, consulting and production’. Interestingly, his biography on the firm’s website does not mention his time at Together, only saying that he has worked ‘extensively’ in the energy, water and property markets.

Which is a different tone from the man who previously said he was ‘capable of surpassing the achievements of some of the UK’s biggest domestic brands’.

