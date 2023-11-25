Where are the Black Friday crowds in San Francisco? Not in Union Square or the Mall

A pedestrian pushes a stroller through a cloud of bubbles in San Francisco’s Union Square on Black Friday.

Stephen Lamm/The Chronicle

Shoppers enter Macy’s in San Francisco’s Union Square on Black Friday.

Stephen Lamm/The Chronicle

When mall employees opened the doors for Black Friday, about 10 people were lined up outside the San Francisco Center on Market Street to be among the first shoppers.

In years past, John and Michelle McGuire would head into the city from their San Francisco home, arrive at the mall before dawn and join the crowd of eager shoppers looking for deals available only this day Were.

But this year, the kids are grown up and the best deals were online. So the McGuires waited in line for another reason – nostalgia.

“There’s a lot of history – that’s why I come back,” McGuire said.

In San Francisco’s major shopping centers, the pushy, bargain-hungry crowds of the bygone Black Friday era were largely absent. The holiday merchandise was there – adoptable puppies and cats in the windows of Macy’s in Union Square; instrumental holiday tunes playing from loudspeakers at the Stonestown Galleria; And a Christmas tree decorated with silver and gold ornaments hung above the entrance hall of the San Francisco Center downtown. But relatively few buyers came to enjoy them.

Two children look out the window with holiday decorations at Macy’s in SF’s Union Square on Black Friday.

Stephen Lamm/The Chronicle

Hendra Hutama had made just two sales in more than two hours on her shift at Bloomingdale’s, where she had worked for 17 years in its San Francisco center. She expects crowds to increase in December and in the meantime was busy answering patrons’ questions via the retailer’s website.

“The shopping experience is no longer the same,” Hutama said.

This summer, mall owner Westfield, under significant financial pressure after the city was hollowed out by the increase in remote work and the departure of major anchor tenants like Nordstrom, dropped its San Francisco mall name. Renamed San Francisco Center, the mall still struggled to bring patrons to Market Street.





At the Stonestown Galleria, shoppers flocked to Japanese home goods store Daiso and Chinese retailer Miniso on Friday, while other stores like Sephora and Zara were relatively empty.

The Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco attracts a smaller number of shoppers on Black Friday than in previous years.

Stephen Lamm/The Chronicle

Tamisha Mouton, 49, came to Stonestown from Hayward to shop at a curated thrift store called 2nd Street. Years ago, finding a thrift store inside a mall would have been unimaginable, but as online shopping has taken off, more stores like it are opening up as malls try to survive.

While the mall’s main intersection was bustling, hallways elsewhere felt empty. There was an entire section of massage chairs vacant next to a Taiwanese restaurant and revolving sushi bar.

“I wish there were still more anchor stores,” Mouton said. “Now it seems like you have these little shops where you can find something unique or specific. But for Black Friday shopping, it doesn’t feel like a regular mall anymore.

Across the bay in Contra Costa County, Martinez resident Linda Barry has been coming to Union Square on the Friday after Thanksgiving for more than 15 years. Sipping coffee during a shopping break, she said she was surprised by how few people visited the city’s major shopping district. A lot of storefronts were vacant, he said.

“I thought there would be a lot more people, a little more crowding,” she said. “But I’m hearing different languages, so it feels like there are tourists outside.”

Several employees at the Union Square store said they did not feel shoppers felt safe walking around with large shopping bags due to reports of robberies and thefts in the area. Some stores have started keeping customers’ bags with purchased items so they can continue shopping empty-handed.

Stephanie Maldonado, a fashion student at San Francisco Center, was looking for new sneakers to add to her collection. Before moving to San Francisco two years ago, Maldonado would accompany her mother to South Carolina for Black Friday shopping, where she had fewer options. She likes the calmer Black Friday pace and the variety of stores at the mall.

“I have to end the day with at least one (shopping) bag,” she said.

Source: www.sfchronicle.com