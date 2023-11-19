When You’re Gen Z But Live in a 900-Year-Old European Castle cnn

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter, Unlocking the World. Get the latest news on aviation, food & drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

In our latest travel roundup, we meet a young woman who grew up in a fairy-tale Italian castle and another who lives in the Tower of London, plus more if you’re planning to take to the streets (or the skies). Here’s what you need to know about Thanksgiving.

For most young people, living at home with their parents is a matter of economic necessity. But for Ludovica Sannazaro Natta, 22, and Megan Clawson, 23, it’s about living their best lives.

Sannazaro Natta is a descendant of Italian aristocrats and moved into a 900-year-old fairytale Italian castle when she was four years old. She talked to CNN about what it was like growing up in a house with turrets, secret passageways and a moat.

And while many people’s lives have changed during the pandemic, few have changed as dramatically as Clawson’s. At the age of 20, she went to the world famous Tower of London to watch out for Covid. Her father was the “Beefeater”, one of the formal guardians of the Tower, so she came to live in the former pad of Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn.

Time Out’s annual list of the world’s “coolest neighborhoods” always stirs heated debate among the urban dwellers who know the cities best. But if you’re looking for a place to entertain yourself while living like a local, this is an excellent guide.

Topping the list for 2023 is a “cozy” tree-lined corner of the South American capital.

For equally authentic destinations but on a smaller scale, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has released a list of “Best Tourism Villages” this year.

Over 50 small towns and villages from places as diverse as Mexico, China and Ethiopia have been recognized.

And looking ahead to the year ahead, Lonely Planet’s “Top Places to Visit in 2024” includes popular favorites like Croatia and St. Lucia, as well as less visited spots like Benin and Uzbekistan.

The Cove Pocono Resorts in Pennsylvania was known as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World” in the 1960s, thanks to its gorgeous mountain setting and range of themed accommodations. Thankfully, you can still enjoy those adults-only hotels today, with signature amenities like circular beds and a seven-foot-tall champagne-glass whirlpool for two.

Down in Tennessee, a brand new resort lodge has opened in the mountains, owned by none other than the queen of country, Dolly Parton. Parton says the feel is “high-fashion rustic”, with a down-home vibe that aims to be as warm and welcoming as the superstar herself.

If you’re headed to a dream destination or romantic resort, you might want to enhance your experience with a perfect little weekender bag or super-comfy new shoes. CNN’s proprietary product reviews and recommendations guide Our partners at CNN Underscored have this roundup of best-selling travel products that their readers love.

A first grade teacher turned her classroom into a plane and took her students on a fake “trip to Mexico.” This eventually led to a real airplane adventure.

a russian manufacturer says this plane Can replace western planes.

The widebody prototype has just completed its test flight.

They fell in love in South America and lost each other.

Then a note stuck on a door brings them back together.

wake up, babe, a new island Just dropped.

Freshly formed land mass appeared off the coast of Japan.

Which is the longest river in the world?

A new campaign is expected to settle the debate.

