When will the price of Ripple (XRP) increase? Top Recent Predictions

TL;DR

XRP’s recent rise:XRP’s price surged 80% this year due to Ripple’s partial legal victory and crypto market revival. It is currently consolidating around $0.60, with further growth predicted before the end of the year. bullish predictions: Analysts expect significant potential gains for XRP. Predictions include a 1,500% increase on breaking key resistance and possibly crossing $0.85 soon, with the possibility of exceeding $1. long term outlook: Patrick Riley has predicted that the bearishness for Ethereum could be in favor of XRP, expecting XRP to reach around $22 and potentially become the top cryptocurrency.

‘The Real Fun’ May Begin Soon for XRP

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has performed quite well throughout the current year, with its price rising by almost 80% since January 1. Its impressive rally can be attributed in part to the company’s legal victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The overall revival of the entire cryptocurrency sector.

The asset appears to have lost momentum recently, consolidating around the $0.60 level (according to data from CoinGecko). However, many analysts believe that XRP still has some gas left in the tank for one last attempt before the end of 2023.

X (Twitter) user CryptoInsightuc touched on the XRP/BTC trading pair, suppose Breaking a key resistance level described as a “gray box” would send Ripple’s assets up by a whopping 1,500%.

Dark Defender also shared a bullish forecast, suggest If XRP manages to stay above the $0.56 and $0.52 support marks, XRP could cross $0.85 before New Year’s Eve.

“$1+ targets are in play; You wouldn’t be surprised to see this before the New Year,” the analyst argued.

Those wondering how XRP might perform in the short term can take a look at our dedicated video below:

A real XRP price explosion next year?

Last but not least, we will focus on the prediction shared by Patrick Riley, founder of Reaper Financial. The expert predicted Ethereum’s collapse in 2024, describing it as “a dying horse that has been limping for a long time.”

He believes that such a potential event could accelerate the rise of other coins, including XRP. Furthermore, he expects the Ripple coin to reach around $22 during the next bull run and overtake Bitcoin (BTC) as the number one cryptocurrency.

source: cryptopotato.com