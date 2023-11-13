Over a meter of fresh snow was reported on some slopes last week, and more is on the way.

The ski season may start early in some places as resorts across Europe welcomed bumper snowfall.

After continued warm weather in October, the first weeks of November have seen cold weather and heavy snowfall in the Alps.

Next week is promising a “winter wonderland” of up to 50cm of snowfall in alpine destinations including Crans Montana, La Plagne, Chamonix and Saint Anton, according to holiday company Ski Solutions.

“Storms have been increasing in the Alps for the past two weeks, with more than 100cm of snow accumulating on the upper slopes,” managing director Ian McIlrath told Travel Weekly.

“This will ensure a solid foundation for the coming winter, and with plenty of snowfall in the forecast, this is shaping up to be one of the best starts to the winter ski season that I can remember.”

According to MacIrath, the extraordinary circumstances have prompted an increase in bookings.

Jet2.com has also launched a 10 percent discount sale on flights for certain people ski resort Winter includes Chambery, Geneva, Grenoble and Salzberg.

When does Europe’s 2023 ski season start?

There is thick snow on the slopes and more snow is on the way ski resort has extended its opening dates.

Although no slopes in France are open yet, big-name resorts Tignes and Val Thorens have both announced they will open on November 18, a week earlier than anticipated.

Tignes will have 1,300 meters of slopes available for skiing.

In Austria, Kitzbühel has opened two weeks earlier, like Sölden, with 60 kilometers of vertical waiting for skiers.

In Switzerland, nine regions are already open including big hitters Davos, Zermatt and verbierThe latter of which opened three weeks ago.

Italy’s ski resorts have reported almost a meter of snowfall last week and Madonna di Campiglio has brought its opening day back a week to November 18.

Europe’s ski resorts affected by climate change

Bumper snowfall has been a much-needed blessing for Europe’s ski resorts, which are struggling warming climate,

Some ski centers located at lower altitudes have been forced to close due to lack of snow.

Recently, a Support Attention turned to Italy’s Lake Como as activists debated the need to direct public investment into alternative mountain activities rather than protecting the lower slopes.

