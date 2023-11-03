When, where and why the clocks will change in the US this weekend

In much of the US and Canada, clocks will move from 2:00 AM to 1:00 AM this Sunday, , [+] 5 November. (Photo by Marijan Murat/Picture Alliance via Getty Images). DPA/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

In much of the US and Canada, the clocks will move from 2:00 am to 1:00 am this Sunday, November 5. This will see the end of daylight saving time and a return to standard time, effective March 12.

It will be lighter early in the morning and darker earlier in the evening. The changes apply to neither Hawaii nor most of Arizona. However, the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona uses DST at the same time as the rest of the US.

Here’s everything you need to know—including an astronomical explanation of what includes Halloween:

spring forward, fall back

One way to remember what the clocks do and in what season is the mnemonic, “Go forward, fall back.” The main noticeable effect for most people will be that sunrise and sunset will occur an hour earlier, adding an extra hour to the day.

It is often said that “returning” to standard time will give everyone “an extra hour in bed”, although anyone with children and pets would disagree, as would anyone working an extra hour during night shifts. People will also disagree. According to the Sleep Foundation, for many people, the change is disruptive, and it can cause insomnia because humans’ circadian rhythms have a 24-hour cycle. However, this mostly refers to March (when the change meant the loss of an hour) rather than November, when the adjustment is generally easier.

Why do we have daylight saving time?

The purpose of daylight saving is to bring more daylight into summer evenings, thereby saving energy. For example, in Washington DC, there are 15 hours of daylight in June, with earliest sunrise – if there is no daylight savings – occurring much earlier than 5:00 am.

According to Reuters, it was first used during World War I, with the US first adopting it in 1918 and standardizing it in 1966.

According to National Geographic, as the days get shorter and winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, it becomes necessary to return to standard time, again requiring the addition of an hour of sunlight at the end of the workday.

an astronomical explanation

This is why countries near the equator do not switch between standard time and daylight savings, while countries further north or south do. It all depends on the fact that our planet rotates on an axis tilted 23.5º. This results in seasons, in which both hemispheres experience different amounts of sunlight and day length during one revolution of the Earth around the Sun. The further north or south you go from the equator (where daylight lasts about 12 hours year-round), the more significant the difference between day lengths in summer and winter.

It’s no coincidence that the end of daylight savings comes just a few days after Halloween, a cross-quarter day between the September equinox and the December solstice. It symbolizes the halfway point of autumn or fall.

when will standard time end

Starting Sunday, standard time will be in effect until Sunday, March 10, 2024 (when clocks will move from 01:00 AM to 2:00 AM), according to timeanddate.com.

In Europe, the change to daylight saving occurred last Sunday, October 29, 2023, with standard time remaining in effect until Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.