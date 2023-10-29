When, where and how to watch ‘King of the Planets’ at its best this week

Jupiter as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope on August 25, 2020. NASA, ESA, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), and MH Wong (University of California, Berkeley) and the OPL team.

The solar system’s largest planet—and its dazzling moon—will be at their biggest, brightest, and brightest this Friday throughout 2023.

Jupiter will also shine the longest, rising at dusk and setting at dawn as the planet gets into good position over the next few weeks and months.

Its annual “opposition” to the Sun on November 2, 2023 is the central moment of a month of great viewing of Jupiter. If you have even a small telescope or a pair of binoculars you’ll never get a better chance to see its pink band and the giant Galilean moons Ganymede, Callisto, Europa and Io.

Here’s everything you need to know to see Jupiter at its biggest, brightest, and best in 2023:

Jupiter’s ‘opposition’ explained

Jupiter’s opposition—like any outer planet—is only a line-of-sight phenomenon. This happens when the Earth passes between it and the Sun. That simple geometry means that Jupiter’s disk will appear 100% illuminated by the Sun when viewed from Earth. So the planet will look at its brightest and best by 2023.

Since Jupiter takes 12 years to orbit the Sun and Earth only one year, this should happen once every 13 months.

Opposition can only occur in the planets beyond Earth in the Solar System – Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. This is because Earth never comes between the Sun and the inner planets, Mercury and Venus.

Jupiter and its moons Callisto, Io, Europa and Ganymede look like this from a smaller view , [+] Refracting telescope. (Photo by Jamie Cooper/SSPL/Getty Images) SSPL via Getty Images

Best time to see Jupiter

There’s really no reason to wait until November 2nd. For a few weeks either side of the annual date of opposition, Jupiter’s disk is almost completely illuminated and looks incredible.

However, there is practically no need to wait until that one specific night; According to Space.com, Jupiter will be brightest in 2023 from October 11 to November 23.

The best way to view Jupiter is with any small telescope, thought binoculars will also make out Ganymede, Europa, Callisto, and Io very easily.

It is best to wait until Jupiter rises high in the sky as horizon haze may affect viewing.

Three reasons why the ‘opposition’ matters

Jupiter has been looking great for the past few months, but it becomes unforgettable as it approaches opposition. that’s because:

Jupiter’s disk is as large as it is throughout the year.

Jupiter remains as bright as it is throughout the year.

Jupiter stays “up” all night, rising near sunset and setting near sunrise (so you can see “planet-rise” in the east and “planet-set” in the west).

Jupiter as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope in July 2022. NASA, ESA, Jupiter ERS Team; Indian Military Academy

Where to find Jupiter in the night sky

Jupiter is currently passing through the constellation Aries, between its star and the constellation Cetus. To find it, wait an hour after sunset and look to the southeast. You should easily see it as a bright light just above the horizon.

what will happen next to jupiter

The protest is only for a moment. As Earth moves away from Jupiter in its orbit around the Sun, Jupiter will become fainter in the night sky, rising earlier and eventually appearing in the western sky just after sunset.

Jupiter will next go to opposition on December 7, 2024.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.