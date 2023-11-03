When Weight-Loss Drugs Leave You Paralysed

The Beatles Use AI to Release a New Song After 28 Years | Vantage with Palki Sharma

The Beatles Use AI & Machine Intelligence to Release a New Song After 28 Years | Vantage with Palki Sharma

The Beatles have released their last ever song. It’s called “Now and Then”. AI and machine intelligence were used to create the song from a recording John Lennon made in 1978.

The song features all four of the Beatles, even though two of them are no longer around.

“Now and Then” is a trip down memory lane and takes you back to the era of Beatlemania, one last time.

Palki Sharma tells you more.