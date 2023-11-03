When Weight-Loss Drugs Leave You Paralysed
The high demand for weight-loss drugs is creating a global shortage.
This has led to a boom in the black market.
Fake weight-loss drugs are sending people to hospitals.
Yet the market remains unregulated.
Who is to blame- buyers, companies, or government?
Palki Sharma brings you the complete story.
The Beatles Use AI to Release a New Song After 28 Years | Vantage with Palki Sharma
The Beatles have released their last ever song. It’s called “Now and Then”. AI and machine intelligence were used to create the song from a recording John Lennon made in 1978.
The song features all four of the Beatles, even though two of them are no longer around.
“Now and Then” is a trip down memory lane and takes you back to the era of Beatlemania, one last time.
Palki Sharma tells you more.
Who is Admiral Lisa Franchetti, America’s First Woman Navy Chief? | Vantage with Palki Sharma
Admiral Lisa Franchetti’s appointment as the US Chief of Naval Staff has finally been confirmed. It comes after months of delay.
Fanchetti is now the first woman to be a full member of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
She joins a small group of women to head a military branch. How do women fare in the armed forces in other countries?
Palki Sharma tells you.