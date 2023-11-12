When was the federal minimum wage last raised in the US? When can this happen again?

Nationwide minimum wage introduced in 1938 It was a critical moment for workers’ rights in America. The starting minimum was a modest $0.25; In today’s money, this is equivalent to $5.23.

It speaks volumes that the minimum wage increases by less than 40% in real terms in 2023. The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour for more than 14 years, since it was enacted in 2009. This is the longest period without any increase since the base salary was created. According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), this wage has the same purchasing power as in the 1950s, while the highest minimum wage During the 1960s in history: The salary was the equivalent of $13 in today’s money,

Five states do not have a state minimum wage and instead use the federal minimum wage. These are: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee.

When can the minimum wage be increased in the future?

The last time the federal minimum wage was included in a bill was 2021, The American Rescue Plan Act originally included a provision to raise the floor to $15 an hour. Despite passing the House, due to problems negotiating it through the Senate, solution dropped,

In July, a group of Democrat senators announced planned legislation Raising the minimum wage to $17 by 2028, So far the plan has not advanced with the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

“The $7.25 hourly federal minimum wage is a starvation wage. It should be raised to a living wage — at least $17 an hour, Sanders said. “A job in 2023 will lift you out of poverty, not keep you in poverty. In a time of massive income and wealth inequality and record-breaking corporate profits, we can no longer afford to see millions of workers unable to feed their families because they are working at grossly inadequate wages.

Any increase in the federal minimum wage would mostly affect states that either do not have a minimum wage or have a minimum wage. EPI’s research shows Workers in one of these twenty states are 46% more likely to earn less than $15 an hour Compared to the rest of the country.

Source: en.as.com