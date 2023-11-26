When turned down for loans, business owners look to family and even crowdsourcing to raise money

New York (AP) –

Among the many challenges small businesses face trying to grow these days, obtaining loans is at the top.

Banks large and small have tightened lending standards as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates over the past two years. The collapse of three regional banks this spring and the prospect of tighter regulations have likely made some banks more cautious.

Therefore, business owners are having to make sacrifices ranging from turning to crowdsourcing instead of lenders, borrowing from family or friends, or simply abandoning expansion plans that would have been funded by more capital.

According to the Federal Reserve, which conducts quarterly surveys of senior bank loan officers, about 49% of banks said they tightened lending standards for small companies — those with annual sales of less than $50 million — since July. During the September quarter, up 22% over the same period last year. Loan officers cited the increasingly uncertain economic outlook as a reason for the tightening.

Biz2Credit data tells a similar story. In June 2022, big banks approved 15.4% of small business loan applications. Since then this figure has decreased every month and was 13% in October. At smaller banks, one in five funding requests were approved — a far cry from the 50% approval rate before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, interest rates have increased. The average interest rate paid on short-term loans was 9.1% in October, up from 6.7% in the same period a year earlier and 4.9% a year earlier, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

All these factors will create a serious environment for you if you are seeking a loan for a small business.

Cheyenne Smith in Salt Lake City, Utah, founded Dakota Ridge in 2021 with savings from a previous corporate job and money borrowed from her 401(k) retirement plan, totaling about $80,000, which makes cowboy rain boots for children. Makes.

Smith quickly realized that he needed more money than he originally thought to build his inventory. However, without two years of tax returns, she did not qualify for many small business loans. Online lenders were prompt in offering their services, but the terms were very stringent, requiring weekly repayments or interest rates up to 40%. Online lenders approve more loans than traditional banks, but often at higher interest rates.

“Trying and accessing funding was a nightmare,” he said. With no other option, she borrowed about $30,000 from her mother in late 2022.

“A lot of people don’t have that opportunity,” he said. “And I’m very fortunate, and I know the privilege of having that opportunity, not only to have a cash advance from my 401(k), but also to have family members who are willing to invest.”

High interest rates have proven almost insurmountable for Shantel Chambliss. She is the owner of Nonprofitability, a consulting firm in Richmond, Virginia that works with nonprofits and faith-based organizations to grow their businesses.

He started his business in 2017 and grew it without external financing. This May, Chambliss came up with an expansion plan for his business that would require hiring more people and investing in technology. He realized that he needed a loan to carry forward the plan.

His goal was to get a loan of $25,000. Her bank, Capital One, refused her a loan, but gave her a small increase on her credit card, providing $3,000 in available credit. “Not nearly enough,” she said. Even his private bank rejected him.

Chambliss tried a non-traditional route and was approved for a larger loan of $11,500 from an online lender, she said, but the interest rates were so high that it didn’t make sense to accept it. The lowest rate he quoted was 27%.

“For a small business, it’s not only scary, it’s almost impossible,” he said.

For now, it has put expansion plans on hold. She is planning a crowdfunding effort in January, calling it “the only logical next step.”

“We will continue to work, but right now it really feels like being a hamster in a wheel,” he said. “And I don’t feel like anyone’s coming to save us.”

Some small businesses are postponing projects because of the environment. Nate Hodge co-founded Raaka Chocolate in 2010 by seeking funding from long-term investors. Since then he has been dependent on them for working capital investments.

But after the pandemic, Hodge and his partner started seeking money from banks and online lenders instead of their investors to rebuild something. He was surprised by the lending environment. From online lenders, he was getting interest rates of more than 19%.

Instead he turned to his investors for private loans. Still, the loans were not enough to fund some renovation plans for their warehouse space, which included installing flooring and removing some walls.

“We had to postpone it because we couldn’t get good financing,” he said. “It is definitely disappointing. The way some of these (online) lenders provide loans to small businesses, it seems predatory in a way.’

Jen Rose started her business, Bee Cups, which sells small garden installations that collect water to feed pollinators, out of her garage in Dallas, Texas, during the pandemic.

She got a loan, but it’s been a struggle — and she’s seen the impact of rising rates firsthand. After expanding his garage he asked for a $350,000 loan to buy a warehouse, but was turned down by two banks, despite having enough money for a down payment.

They asked for referrals to other banks to try and had success with Comerica Bank, closing a deal with a deep interest rate of 3.8% in late 2021.

In August he took out a second loan with Comerica for about $400,000 for an adjacent property. But this time, credit rates had tightened and interest rates had almost doubled to 7%.

Still, Rose said she feels like she doesn’t have many options for getting a loan, especially with rates still lower than average.

“If I could have waited a little longer, I would have,” she said. “(But) the spot became available and it was like if it was ever going to happen I needed to grab it.”

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com