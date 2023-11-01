When they tried to buy and develop a distressed shopping center in Baltimore, they found an 80-year-old legal covenant that prohibited black ownership. Here’s what he did next. , entrepreneur

In this ongoing series, we’re sharing advice, tips, and insights from real entrepreneurs who are engaged in the business battle on a daily basis. (Answers have been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Who are you and what is your business?

I’m Linier Richardson. I am the co-founder and CEO of Chicago Trend Corporation (TREND), a for-profit social enterprise. TREND was established in 2016 to strengthen commercial corridors and accelerate economic development in urban areas. We now have five community shopping centers in key markets with over 330 community investors across the country. As we expand, TREND will reshape the way commercial real estate is owned in communities of color, driving profits for our investors and creating community prosperity.

In 2019, we launched TREND CDC, a non-profit community development corporation, to lead initiatives that enhance our inclusive shopping center ownership strategy – including community engagement and investor education.

Together, TREND and TREND CDC have developed a track record of working in majority-Black neighborhoods to create opportunities for community investors to own commercial real estate and for entrepreneurs of color to build/grow their businesses Can.

What inspired you to create both a non-profit and a for-profit business? What was your “aha moment”?

Our “aha” moment came when we heard from early foundation partners that it was more feasible for them to support Trend Enterprise’s mission through a grant to the nonprofit entity than through a grant to the nonprofit entity. After a few years of partnering with nonprofit organizations as fiscal sponsors, TREND determined that it was strategic to establish TREND CDC as an in-house nonprofit partner.

What has been your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

The “superpower” of the Chicago trend is renovating/rehabilitating distressed retail centers in urban areas, bringing in new tenants (including local black business owners), and making co-ownership of the centers available to residents of those neighborhoods. Where the centers are located.

The work of transforming commercial real estate in disinvested inner city communities is complex, potentially risky, and often reveals unexpected obstacles. We constantly deal with the tensions of mission and charitable objectives, financial feasibility, and market realities.

A recent example of such a challenge is our latest project, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in West Baltimore. It is a retail center that was once a destination for Baltimore shoppers but has fallen on hard times over the past several decades.

When I began to obtain the necessary approvals for his project, I discovered that 80-year-old restrictive “redundant” legal covenants existed that prevented ownership of Edmondson Village from being “by any Negro or person of Negro origin.” . After a long effort, we managed to amend these contracts, which represents the first successful action of this kind in the country for a project of this type led by a developer of color.

Due to the deep nature of this harmful obstacle, the struggle to resolve it was long and sometimes seemed insurmountable. But with patience, diligence and impeccable attention to detail, we were able to pursue growth. The benefits to the community and local business owners will be significant and lasting.

What advice would you give to social entrepreneurs who want to create a nonprofit arm that is aligned with a for-profit business?

An important component of such an effort is to ensure that the roles and functions of each unit are clearly defined. While both organizations pursue a shared mission, each entity has its own objectives, governance, and operations. It is prudent and necessary to seek external business and legal advice to guide this process, especially when it comes to contractual agreements between two organizations (for example, collaboration on grant-funded projects).

What funding are you looking for, where do you look for it and how do you prepare your offerings to potential investors?

Our objective is to raise $50 million for the Trend Real Estate Fund, which will allow us to take the approach we have successfully implemented in our Chicago and Baltimore real estate development projects and apply it to urban areas nationally.

In 2023, the fund had its first close of $10 million in committed capital from five institutional partners—the MacArthur Foundation, the Pritzker Trubert Foundation, the Surdna Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, and the McKnight Foundation. We are currently working to raise an additional $40 million of impact capital from other foundations, interfaith investors, banks, corporations and high net worth individuals/families who are aligned with our community economic development mission.

In terms of our pitch strategy, TREND has assembled a small team to develop a pipeline of potential investors and prepare presentation materials – including financial data about our past and current projects, information about our philosophy and achievements. Media coverage and ROI estimates are included. To prepare for these pitches, our team researches the priorities of target investors and highlights how the TREND investment opportunity aligns with their specific needs, goals and objectives.

What does the term “social entrepreneur” mean to you?

A social entrepreneur is a person who wants to find a business solution to a social problem. He is someone who sees value in people and places that are overlooked, misunderstood, or undervalued. Chicago Trend’s social entrepreneurship mission is to generate profits as well as benefit society, but without the need/requirement/pressure to focus on maximizing unicorn-level profits at all costs.

What’s the one thing that aspiring social entrepreneurs think they need when envisioning their business but actually don’t?

Many aspiring social entrepreneurs mistakenly believe that they need a perfect concept before they can begin their journey. The problem with this mindset is that making perfection a condition of action can slow down momentum, create hesitation, and actually lead to inaction.

If you have an idea, start developing it and taking it forward. Your concept will evolve and improve as you talk to potential stakeholders and incorporate that knowledge into the innovations you create with your team.

Is there a particular quote or saying that you use as personal inspiration as a social entrepreneur?

“Wealth is built by owning assets that generate revenue and grow over time.”

This idea came to me as a divine inspiration while I was meditating and it applies 100% to Chicago Trend’s mission. It’s a mantra that has run through my entire career: I’ve sought to connect people and communities of color to wealth-building opportunities they might not otherwise have access to.

There are several approaches to reach this objective. It is often challenging but always rewarding.

