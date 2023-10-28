When the Fed starts cutting rates, 'we are in a very dangerous moment' - Peter St. Onge

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – With all eyes on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate announcement on November 1, Heritage Foundation economist and Mises Institute Fellow Peter St. Onge warned that the real economic storm will come when the U.S. central bank begins To cut rates.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the latest market projections show a 99% chance of a pause next week, with expectations for a rate cut starting in March.

“The only reason the Fed would start cutting rates is because it would realize it messed up,” St. Onge told Michelle Makori, lead anchor and editor-in-chief of Kitco News, on the sidelines of the Pacific Bitcoin Festival.

“We are in a very dangerous moment,” St. Onge said. “On the one hand, if the Fed raises rates, it continues to strangle the private economy. If they keep rates steady, we will continue to result in 50-year highs in rate increases. If they start cutting “If we do that, it has an impact. The message to us is that the Fed is now more afraid of recession than inflation.”

The economist pointed out that since the COVID-19 pandemic, central banks around the world have lost their independence and become in-house money printers for the governments in charge. “They’re supposed to be an apolitical, independent organization. The irony is what we’ve got now is the exact opposite,” he said.

St. Onge described the last Fed rate hike as a “death cross”, saying the Fed had backed the markets into a corner. “No matter what the Fed does at this point, it will be worrisome for us,” he said.

“If we get to the point where inflation is still going on, yet the Fed starts cutting, that’s where the death cross comes in. That’s where you’ll get really worried because the job of inflation is not done , but the Fed has given up,” St. Onge said. “It tells you [the Fed] Afraid of something big. “They would fear a serious recession like the 2008 crisis.”

A death cross in financial charts occurs when a short-term moving average (usually a 50-day moving average) drops below a long-term moving average (usually a 200-day moving average). This is seen as a bearish signal by many traders.

Markets may still be affected by crises like the 2008 crisis and inflation like in the 1970s, Watch the video above For details on how this may unfold.

According to St. Onge, the Fed has become the dominant force guiding equity markets, and it should not operate that way.

He said, “When you look at every Fed meeting, everyone stops. What did Jerome say? That’s not healthy.” “Money is considered a background, like turning on a light switch. Central banks have become very involved in this process.”

