When Khloe's fans thought she was back with Tristan, she drooled over shirtless man

Khloe Kardashian has left a shirtless boyfriend drooling over his ‘incredible’ body amid claims she’s back with Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder shared a social media post featuring restaurateur and entrepreneur David Grutman, with whom she is close.

Khloe Kardashian liked a shirtless man amid claims she’s back with Tristan ThompsonCredit: Getty She showed off a gift from entrepreneur David GrutmanCredit: Instagram/KhloeKardashian

Khloe, 39, was shown unboxing products she was gifted, including a gift from her famous friend.

The package appears to include two air fresheners and another product – a scented candle called Ball Boy.

Holding an air freshener in her hand, she said laughing: “Gut, I love you but I can’t put it in my car. Or can I?”

She laughed and told fans: “Actually I’m keeping this to myself forever. I can’t be with you.”

In another story, the mother of two picked up an air freshener to reveal the shirtless photo once again.

“I have to say you look incredible,” she said, adding that she was “so captivated by your body.”

The steamy posts come amid renewed speculation that Khloe is back with her ex Tristan, 32.

TMI, Tristan

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe appeared with the NBA star.

The pair sat down for an intimate chat inside the reality star’s $17 million Los Angeles mansion where Tristan is staying.

At one point, the Canadian-born athlete explained: “Sometimes for men, they don’t realize until they’re 40 or 50, when their train is already over.

“Hopefully, I haven’t missed my train.”

Khloe rolled her eyes, suddenly replying: “I absolutely hate your analogies.”

In a confidential interview, the Hulu star said: “These random one-liners… that have nothing to do with the situation at hand.”

As the conversation continued, the Cleveland Cavaliers player retorted: “It’s easier to sit in your own vagina than to get out of your vagina and wipe yourself out.”

In an online thread, critics criticized the analogy.

“Imagine being thirsty after this guy!” one commenter responded.

Another shouted: “There’s nothing uglier than a childish man! The biggest pervert!”

A third critic criticized, saying, “Tristan is a huge kid. He walks around like one and everything he’s saying here confirms it.”

Not again

Kardashian viewers are convinced that Khloe and Tristan are an item once again.

The pair broke up forever after it emerged he cheated on Khloe, fathering a child with his mistress, just as the former lovers discovered their surrogate was pregnant with their second child.

During the November 26 episode of the Hulu reality show, eager viewers got a major clue that the couple is back together.

He was shown having a successful conversation in the reality show.

Tristan expressed regret over his behavior as Khloe advised him to have honest conversations with his siblings.

Her ex-husband starred heavily in Season 4 of The Kardashians and often talked about his infidelities.

After the episode aired, viewers took to Reddit to share their theories about the pair becoming a couple again.

One Reddit user wrote, “Tristan apology tour = relaunching their relationship too soon,” and added: “Did anyone else notice how candid Kardashian was about giving Tristan’s apology tour significant airplay? “

He continued:

“I don’t see any other logical conclusion other than the fact that Tristan and Khloe are back together and they will reveal this news right when their character redemption cycle is complete and not a moment before.

“I’m sure both Khloe and Kris orchestrated the scenes where he apologizes to the women and talks about his new career with Kris.”

Other fans seemed to agree, with another person saying: “Yeah, that’s the consensus. My theory is they never actually broke up, they just pretended to do so to save the public reaction.”

A third commenter wrote: “They gave her too much time to improve her image.”

Source: www.the-sun.com