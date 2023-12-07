When it comes to your supply chain, experience matters

Guy F. Courtin – Vice President of Industry and Global Alliances, taxis,

Finding solutions for your supply chains isn’t about the latest trends or a lack of true appreciation of the material aspects.

At their core, supply chains are physically moving boxes of all shapes, weights and sizes around the world. The challenge is to transfer these physical assets in a timely and cost-effective manner. The complexity of moving a single package – picking, packing, routing, transporting and ensuring proper reception of the package – is daunting. Now, multiply this by the millions of parcels arriving every day.

According to Pitney Bowes, 436 million parcels were being transferred daily in 2021 – about 5,000 per second. Obviously, this complexity requires a high level of knowledge, experience, and gray hairs.

The market is ready for as many solutions as possible. Sophisticated digital tools are at the core of this toolbox to empower companies to better manage their supply chains – from better planning engines, to leveraging RFID and IoT for better visibility, keeping track of boxes in your warehouse. Access to digital tools to manage the location of.

Still, these are just tools. If experienced device manufacturers aren’t making these devices, can they really solve your real-world issues? Real experience, knowledge and people in the supply chain are still most important.

Supply chains operate in the physical world. No digital skill can compensate for real-world experience. This does not mean that digital is not important for supply chains. However, this does mean that your solution provider must have some real-world experience.

The dot-com boom of the late 1990s gave us the illusion that it was less about experience and more about being able to manipulate the digital world. Yet the failures of the dot-com boom were largely due to an ignorance of the realities of the physical world. When looking for a solutions provider, dig deeper than just being digitally savvy. Solution providers need to be aware of the reality of the physical supply chain.

Be wary of those who want to sell you “magic beans” to solve all your supply chain problems. When it comes to your supply chain solutions, not only does experience matter, but be wary of those who trumpet the latest flavor of the day.

Those who have been in supply chain for a long time remember when RFID was all the rage. Walmart surprised the market in the early 2000s by requiring its top 100 suppliers to implement RFID to better track inventory. This was the RFID shot heard around the world. Companies spent the next few years struggling to get on the RFID train.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the magic bean that solved the age-old issue of tracking inventory. Fast forward to today, technology has begun to meet the high expectations of the early 2000s.

The same magic bean can now be seen as AI. In the long term AI will become an integral part of our supply chain solutions, but it is not a panacea. Consider what happened with the Walmart RFID push. It was seen as “brilliant” and cutting edge technology – it was the answer to all our issues when it came to better inventory management. Yet it took decades, and some would argue that it is still in the process of evolving. Be wary of those who tell you that the latest and greatest buzz will solve all your supply chain problems.

Take this as a cautionary tale. Supply chains are difficult to manage, nearly impossible to adapt, and constantly changing. When looking for solution providers, focus on those who have real-world experience and who avoid leaning too heavily on the latest technology fads.

