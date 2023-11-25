When is Cyber ​​Monday 2023? What time does Cyber ​​Monday start?

The day after Thanksgiving a series of marketing campaigns begin to attract people To start your holiday shopping, whether for others or yourself. Black Friday is the biggest and busiest shopping day in America, but that day Online shoppers wait It’s Cyber ​​Monday.

Cyber ​​Monday this year Officially starts from November 27th, and start times vary from store to store. However, in recent years, there has been shift towards online shoppingwhich caused Shopping holidays to overlap,

Here are the starting times for Cyber ​​Monday deals for some major retailers.

Walmart’s Cyber ​​Monday sale is starting Sunday 7pm ET and ends Wednesday at 7 PM ET. You can do your shopping on the Walmart website and their app.

Target’s two-day Cyber ​​Monday sale starts a day before the actual shopping day, with deals going live Sunday, November 26 at 3am ET,

Kohl’s to launch its Cyber ​​Deals program with online savings Saturday, November 25 at 1:01am ET,

What is Cyber ​​Monday?

Cyber ​​Monday is a marketing term used to describe Monday after Thanksgiving Day, it is considered One of the busiest online shopping days of the year.

Unlike Black Friday, which has historically included shopping in store It’s Cyber ​​Monday, with doorbuster deals focused on online shopping, Many large and small retailers offer discounts and promotions on their websites, encouraging consumers to shop online.

They often launch campaigns specifically for that day, promoting online-exclusive deals and limited-time offers. Email newsletters, social media promotions and online advertising,

These deals include a wide range of productsFrom electronics and gadgets to clothing, home goods and more.

Cyber ​​Monday attracts online shoppers and gadget lovers

Cyber ​​Monday appeals to consumers who Give priority to the convenience of online shopping and may want avoid crowds Linked to traditional Black Friday in-store shopping.

This day has become especially popular Deals on Technology and Electronics, which includes smartphones, laptops, tablets and other gadgets. Consumers often look for technology deals During this online shopping event.

