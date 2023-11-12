'When I quit my 'adult' job I questioned whether I'd gone mad': A stock trader and his wife quit their jobs to set up Britain's biggest Christmas wonderland. This year it will earn about 30 million dollars

Alison and Mike Battle spend the entire year thinking about Christmas, every year. This may be your definition of heaven or hell depending on your attitude towards the festive season, but for this couple, it’s definitely worth it.

This year, his leisure-focused business is on track to generate revenues of nearly $30 million.

In 2007, the couple launched Lapland UK – an intensive Christmas experience for families who live in the English wilderness for six weeks each winter.

Over the years, he has prepared Hollywood set designers for a four-hour trip to “Lapland”, hired a troupe of actors and carefully crafted dozens of Christmas characters – each with their own elaborate background – Which includes ice skating, toy making and more. Of course, a meeting with Father Christmas.

Since its first year, Lapland UK has welcomed more than 1 million guests, including royalty and A-list celebrities like Elton John and the Beckhams. Tickets for this year’s Mahakumbh – which cost between £59 ($72.50) and £149 ($183) for each person over the age of one – sold out months before its doors opened on November 11.

Alison (left) and Mike (right) pictured fighting with father and mother at Christmas in Lapland UK.

Luke Dyson/Lapland UK

The idea for Lapland UK came to Battle after Alison, a former primary school teacher, became frustrated with the experiences of the lack of holiday offerings for her four sons during what she calls her “wonder year”.

“I was so excited to give my sons so many magical moments to cherish and remember,” she says. Luck, “During our boys’ years of faith, we visited almost everything that was out there—department stores and steam trains and stately homes, and everything in between—but we never found anything that I felt was quite like this. Matches the importance I give to the moment.

“It was always very trivialized and commercialized, and I couldn’t understand why this moment that was so precious to us as a family wasn’t really being honored and respected properly.”

Alison and Mike have dedicated their lives over the last decade and a half to filling that gap in the market. From the beginning, they wanted young children to truly be under the illusion that Lapland UK is a real, magical place that is home to Santa and his elves.

Luke Dyson/Lapland UK

That effort has helped them find items in antique markets – the couple say they “don’t use plastic” in order to be sustainable and maintain their “creative integrity” – about residents of Lapland UK. Publishing intense story books, and spending weeks each year in rehearsals to make sure future children can’t poke holes in the magic.

They send children a personalized wax-sealed invitation in advance of their ticketed arrival date, while parents are asked to anonymously fill out a questionnaire about their child before the visit so that Father Christmas can speak to them about their preferences and Can talk about hobbies in detail.

Although it might seem reasonable to assume that it all came naturally to Alison – who says she loved her job as a teacher so much that she “couldn’t believe someone would pay me to do this.” Was doing” – Mike’s former professional life looked very different from that of building a brotherhood with toy makers at the North Pole.

resident elves of lapland uk

Luke Dyson/Lapland UK

Before Lapland UK came into existence, he spent years working in the financial center of London. But despite building a “fairly successful” career as a stock trader – in which he was strongly challenged by Goldman Sachs (an offer he rejected) – Mike’s true passions lay elsewhere.

“As a child, I always had a talent for art – I could draw, I could draw, I was creative,” he explains. “But coming from a traditional family, my father sent his son to the city to earn some money, so all that went away.”

Although he didn’t have his mind set 100% on the finance industry, Mike says he is grateful for the experiences he gained on the trading floor, which have been “hugely useful” in his second career.

“I had a good career in the City. I started working in different banks, I went down to the bottom of the stock market, I became an independent trader,” he explains. Luck, “One of the things I learned was how to risk large amounts of money, and how to accept that and live at peace with that.”

Mike says that in his previous life as an investor, he became “very vision-based”, which helped him “see what could be possible before we got there” with Lapland UK.

“But what was really special for me in my own journey was that all the creativity I had put away and bottled up, once the hat came off, I found myself directing the show, Across the plot of the stories Alison and I write together, and everything and anything,” he explains. Luck,

‘It’s a risk, but you can change your life’

However, his passion for the project didn’t stop him from questioning himself before taking the leap.

One of the biggest challenges the couple faced in the beginning, especially Mike, was convincing others and themselves that what they were doing was worthwhile. When he told people about his vision, he faced skepticism and bewilderment.

“When I left the ‘adult’ job I was doing, I questioned whether I had gone crazy – I thought I no longer had any purpose in doing this, even though in my heart I did. There was a belief that this subject matter deserved much better than it was getting,” says Mike. “But I used to look in the mirror and wonder if I was crazy, and I didn’t even know I was crazy.”

Alison remembers being embarrassed to tell her next-door neighbors about the business when she first came up with the idea.

“I was almost scared of the reaction I would get because it felt like you’d gone to join the circus, in this very trivial sense. But we were very emotional from the beginning,” she says.

“People were like: ‘You’re giving up this great career, the money and all the clever stuff to go and work with Father Christmas and create a wonderful experience for kids. Is that right, Mike?’” Mike continued. They say.

Luke Dyson/Lapland UK

But he describes swapping the stock market for stockings and Santa Claus as “going back to my origin story.”

“Now I’m more real than ever—and I’m better and happier because of it,” he says. “It’s a big risk, a big jump off the cliff, but it can be done. You can change your life, and some of the skill sets you probably learned in a previous profession can certainly be valuable in a new profession.

rejecting investors

Part of that risk included refinancing their home and borrowing money from friends and family to launch Lapland UK

While he has had offers from prospective investors, Battles has opted to keep the business firmly within the family – and has continued to reinvest profits into the company to ensure that remains the case.

“I always think about money as an individual, and they’re saying, I want this and I want that, and maybe that doesn’t align with what’s best for the business,” Mike explains. “For me, it was more or less just leave me and Alison alone. Our agendas were aligned: Just make it great. That was our agenda.”

Luke Dyson/Lapland UK

Alison agrees that not compromising its vision is a big part of what makes Lapland UK so successful.

She advises budding entrepreneurs, “Don’t compromise: Say no to most things, because saying yes will cost you your way to the North Star.” “We said no to almost every approach along the way because we didn’t want any pressure on us to compromise.”

Mike explains that sixteen years later, Lapland UK is still 100% family owned – and the couple’s two sons now work full-time within the business, working on brand management and digital development.

“If you have an investor, they’ll say, we want our money back in three years’ time, and we want this and that, and want your exit strategy,” he says. “We have it all, and there is complete honesty, and I think that’s one of the reasons we’re proving so attractive to the public – because there’s real integrity in what we’re really trying to do.”

Luke Dyson/Lapland UK

Looking ahead, the couple see a big future for their Lapland business, including potential international expansion and more widespread adoption of the Father Christmas legend as told in their books.

“Our aim is to honor childhood together,” says Alison. “We’re doing it with families, not for families – we’re making this world convenient for them. So, I think our future is really to spread the story to as many families as possible.

For now, it means welcoming 170,000 people into their hidden world at Swinley Forest between now and the end of December.

“It has to be the most amazing celebration, you leave with these memories that you will have for a lifetime,” says Mike. “We have to be a game changer – it can’t be even a little bit better than what anyone has done before. “We want to be the iPhone of Christmas experiences.”

Source: fortune.com