When e-scooter riders know the rules of the road, everyone is safer

Electric scooters have proliferated in recent years – helping to reduce congestion, improve air quality and health, and create a fun and affordable method of transportation, but have resulted in a spike in the number of accidents and serious injuries.

In recent years, electric scooters (e-scooters) have proliferated in cities and towns in many countries of the world, which is good news. These new forms of micromobility can contribute to reducing congestion, improving air quality and health, and creating a fun and affordable mode of transportation.

But the increase in use has also led to an increase in the number of accidents and serious injuries.

A new study finds that unsafe and illegal e-scooter riding is linked to a lack of knowledge of the rules, and that e-scooter users are less likely to ride dangerously or illegally if they know the rules and regulations. Is.

The report, conducted by psychologists at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), will be published in the journal Accident Analysis and Prevention.

Petya Ventislavova, lead researcher and senior lecturer at NTU’s School of Social Sciences, said: “Our studies show that a lack of awareness and understanding of existing e-scooter regulations has a direct impact on riding behaviour, potentially leading to Poor and illegal riding practices may occur.” Science, said in a statement. “This is exacerbated by the fact that e-scooter riders are generally underage, often around the age of 16 or so, do not have a driving license and may have limited knowledge of traffic rules. Can.”

Report, “E-scooters: Still the new kid on the transportation block.” Assessing e-scooter law knowledge and illegal riding behaviour, which aims to increase awareness of safe riding practices, legal regulations and call for better access to educational training programs to reduce collisions, based on three research projects Which assess the profile of e. -Scooter riders and non-riders, including self-reported riding habits and behavior, and understanding of current legislation.

The first study found that e-scooter riders were younger than non-riders, many were single, men were more likely to ride frequently, and most users – more than 50% – only rode for short distances. Used to do. More than 50% of riders said they have ridden on the sidewalk and with another person. Men reported using their phones more often than women and driving through red lights. Less than 15% of participating riders said they wore a helmet.

Study two rated riders and non-riders’ understanding of four key aspects of e-scooter regulations: bicycle lanes, e-scooter parking, speeding or obeying speed limits, and riding on main roads. Riders were also asked how they would respond in each of the four categories.

Both rider and non-rider groups had little knowledge about rules across all categories, especially about speed limits and designated parking areas, the researchers said. Additionally, some participants assumed that they would be allowed to ride e-scooters on sidewalks.

For the third study, riders and non-riders were asked how they would react in 12 hypothetical scenarios on UK roads, whether they knew whether each situation was legal, and whether they would ride an e-scooter regardless of legality. Will ride.

About 46% of riders reported that they would not engage in any illegal riding behavior when they were aware of the rules, and an even higher 9% of riders admitted that they would still engage in illegal riding behavior even if they were aware. Even if it is against the rules. Law.

The percentage was only slightly lower for non-riders: about 37% said they would follow the law if they knew about it, and about 6% indicated they would despite knowing it was against the rules. , will engage in inappropriate riding behavior.

“We see that riders who have better knowledge of the rules demonstrate more consistent and law-abiding behavior,” said Dr. Ventislavova, “which means access to training programs, knowledge about the rules “Raising awareness and promoting safe riding practices can ultimately reduce collisions.”

“Introducing these measures can also attract more users of different ages and shift e-scooting from a primarily recreational activity to a legitimate mode of transportation,” he said.

