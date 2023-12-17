When did Elon Musk laugh for the last time? Senator Tommy Tuberville's Tesla short bet backfires as stock rallies past $250 - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sen tommy tuberville (R-Ala.) disclosed on Nov. 16 that he bought three lots of Tesla put options and sold Tesla stock on Oct. 17, a day before the electric vehicle giant reported its quarterly results. With Tesla shares rising strongly in recent sessions, the senator’s put option trade has become worthless.

What happened: The senator purchased three tranches of put options, each amounting to $1,001-$15,000 with a strike price of $190 and an expiration date of December 15, 2023.

Tesla shares fell after the announcement of its quarterly results, as the company doubled down on a further decline in auto gross margins. Priced at $242.68 before Tesla’s third-quarter earnings were released, the company’s stock fell to a low of $194.07 on October 31 and later recovered from this level.

The stock has recovered along with the broader market, closing Friday’s session at $253.50, according to Benzinga Pro data. The trough-to-peak move was positive 30.6%.

SEE ALSO: Everything You Need to Know About Tesla Stock

why is it important: A put option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to sell a certain amount of the underlying security at a specified price within a specific time frame. It becomes a profitable bet when the value of the underlying security declines. It is often used as a form of investment insurance or hedge to ensure that losses in the underlying asset do not exceed a certain amount.

Given the rise in Tesla’s stock price above the strike price of his put options, Tuberville would not have exercised his options. A sale on the expiration date would have netted the Senator a profit of approximately $2.86 million relative to how the stock traded on that date.

When Tuberville’s business was brought to the attention of the Tesla CEO Elon Musk On X, the social media platform Musk owns, the billionaire tech entrepreneur replied in three words.

“Gluttony for punishment,” he said.

There is increasing scrutiny of trading by many members of Congress, given their potential access to insider information as members of various committees.

Read Next: As GM of Ford Struggles, Tesla Analyst Recommends Bullish to Boost Its Falling Stock Price: ‘Concerned About the Future of the US Auto Industry’

Photo: Shutterstock

Source: www.benzinga.com