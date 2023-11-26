When did Cyber ​​Monday start? What is Cyber ​​Monday?

Black Friday has become a part of American retail culture over the decades as shoppers take advantage of it to prepare for the holiday season. After Thanksgiving Deals, But in recent years, with the rapid growth of online shopping, the annual retail bonus has given rise to an online-only counterpart: Cyber ​​Monday.

While Black Friday is the day when excited shoppers flock to stores, Cyber ​​Monday happens the following week and for some stores, it’s the last chance. online bargaining before Christmas.

How did Cyber ​​Monday start?

Who is believed to have coined the term ‘Cyber ​​Monday’? Ellen Davis of the National Retail Federation In a Shop.org press release. On November 28, 2005, he wrote an article titled: ‘Cyber ​​Monday is fast becoming one of the biggest online shopping days of the year’, naming the day on which small retail websites increase their sales after Black Friday. Was released.

The Shop.org post claims that, during 2005, “77% of online retailers said their sales There was a significant increase on the Monday after Thanksgiving“A trend that is driving serious online discounts and promotions on ‘Cyber ​​Monday’.”

Obviously Davis’ piece simply identified and gave a name to a practice that had been observed before, but The invention of the term ‘Cyber ​​Monday’ has allowed businesses to spread the word about their annual online sales,

Records were broken last Cyber ​​Monday

On November 30, 2020, Cyber ​​Monday broke the record for the largest single day of online shopping in the United States. $10.7 billion Spent in a single day. While Black Friday is the day when excited shoppers flock to stores, Cyber ​​Monday happens the following week and sales continue until Christmas.

Last year over 197 million people shop on thanksgiving weekend,

Source: en.as.com