When cortisol is constantly high, weight loss becomes a struggle: Here's why


High cortisol levels can lead to excess belly fat, especially visceral fat. “Visceral fat has been linked to various health problems, including insulin resistance, inflammation, and cardiovascular issues. The issue is that losing fat when cortisol is high is extremely challenging,” wrote Nutritionist Marina Wright. Here are a few reasons why high cortisol can make weight loss very difficult.

Published on Nov 28, 2023 06:00 AM IST

Do you feel disconnected from yourself? Here are the signs


One of the most significant relationships is the one that we have with ourselves. This relationship further sets the tone for other relationships and how we behave in them. Our behavioural patterns and our emotions are determined by the relationship we have with us. Couples Coach Julia Woods shared a few signs that denote that we are disconnected from ourselves.

Published on Nov 27, 2023 06:19 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha serves the ultimate bridesmaid fashion guide for wedding season


Sonakshi Sinha is currently attending a wedding and is delighting her followers on social media by sharing updates of all the stunning outfits she wore to the marriage ceremonies. With the ensembles, the actor dropped the ultimate bridesmaid fashion guide for the wedding season. So, if you need sartorial inspiration, scroll ahead to check out her steal-worthy fits. 

Updated on Nov 27, 2023 06:09 PM IST

Habits that can lower our self-confidence


Building confidence and being confident in our own abilities can take time. However, certain circumstances can delay this process and make us feel that we are not enough. ” These habits form a web that entangles confidence, feeding into a state of mind that decreases self-worth and suppresses personal growth. If we can recognise and address these habits, we can begin nurturing a healthier self-image and bolstering confidence,” wrote Therapist Nawal Mustafa. Here are a few habits that can lower our self-confidence.

Published on Nov 27, 2023 03:40 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor’s emerald ethnic ensemble is the wedding season look you need


Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram recently to share pictures from a stunning photoshoot. The post shows Karisma in an Indo-Western ensemble, which she wore for an episode of the music reality show Indian Idol. “All set for Indian Idol [green heart emojis],” Karisma captioned her photos. 

Published on Nov 27, 2023 11:14 AM IST

8 tips to maintain your bone and muscle health as you age


It is common to have weaker bones and muscles after 50 but making some lifestyle changes can help people to lower risk of issues like osteoporosis. It’s important to consult with healthcare professionals for personalized advice based on individual health conditions, says Dr Aman Dua, Director – Joint Replacement and Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts, Okhla Road, New Delhi, as he elaborates on measures to maintain bone and muscle health in old age. 

Published on Nov 27, 2023 10:38 AM IST



