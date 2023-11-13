When bond is not enough

My kid once had a millennial T-shirt with an image of Darth Vader on it that said: “Come to the dark side: we have cookies.”

Apart from being a humorous rendition of the 21st century better-for-good argument, this meme also brings to mind the hidden forces that are now capable of hacking us and exploiting our basic needs, such as cyber criminals scraping personal data This time they are mining our weaknesses.

The dark side of female subcultures, namely social media instigators targeting gender-nonconforming individuals, was codified by Lisa Littman in 2020. They identified these online data as key drivers of trans-identification, and attributed the demographic shift to middle-aged men seeking trans-identification and younger older, predominantly female, groups seeking double mastectomies. Are demanding.

But do the facts related to trans-ideation remain in the dark? The fact that influential media direct gender non-conformists towards trans-milfs has now become evidentiary material in at least one recent lawsuit brought against trans medics. Luca Hein filed a lawsuit against the Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine in September 2023. According to Hein’s lawyers, the medical center had prima facie ignored the spread of trans-ideation on social media, resulting in negligence and misconduct. “I was talked into medical intervention, the long-term effects and consequences of which I did not fully understand,” explains Hein, who was 16 at the time.

The central role of trans-influencer markets on social media is an important inflection point moving forward.

Online Eco-System

Of course, marketing directed at the trans demographic is all over the media. However, as far as discreet marketing goes, social media has an advantage because it is clearly set up for social rather than sales interactions. Ace Card for Influencer Marketing Is interaction.

Social media shapes and is shaped by culture. Since the famous Asch study, we know that behavior can be molded by things like normative bias, causing individuals to “go along” with the group. In the case of gender-nonconforming individuals, this is counter-intuitive, but the pursuit of online subcultures is partly driven by the universal need to fit in. Giving tacit consent to trans-identification by following a group both confirms one’s outsider status and may encourage individuals to listen to advice recommending practices such as binding. (Binding is the use of compressed material to flatten the breasts and present the shape of a male chest, which can potentially cause serious health problems.)

In other words, it is not only social media self-help groups that are hosting trans-ideation, but the mindset of the public is also being infected.

Trans-ecology is a combination of online LGBTQ subcultures, trans-influencers, and curated spam bots. Forums and threads are experienced as close-knit friend groups organized around self-help information, but also hosting advertisements in the form of sophisticated bot traffic. Paradoxically, stronger affinity within a gender-nonconforming group makes inter-affiliation more likely. In other words, as opposed to a random forum, self-organized collectivities related to trans-support may be more effective in generating commonality with a sense of urgency around trans-identification and individual care suggestions such as bonding.

Taking advantage of cognitive shortcuts, influencer marketers rely on social media's information cascades fed by scattered covert bot activity. For example, keyword hashtags distributed by fake accounts can enhance trans-hashtag networks by mimicking naturally occurring cascades of trans-messaging or fake consensus. Furthermore, curated bots are now sophisticated enough to interact with targeted individuals or with trans-themed lines of inquiry within threads. Asking questions is within the basic parameters of a health bot, which are already designed to identify symptoms and suggest solutions. This is just a new application of diagnostic bot; Social media and curated bots can establish and reinforce group norms around binding.



Social media invites conformity to group norms, even if those norms are harmful or lack legitimacy. The most questionable criteria relate to “dysphoria” and “gender incongruity”, both of which suggest that psychotic experiences The crisis should mean that a healthy body needs immediate surgical intervention. In place of fully explored psychological treatments, medicalization is not supported by evidence derived from long-term clinical practice. According to psychologist Amy Sousa, rather than providing ways to regain self-acceptance, a diagnosis of dysphoria or dissonance leads to isolation and self-harm. Sousa explains that diagnosis perpetuates a false mind/body divide, therefore reinforcing alienation from the body. As is becoming clear, where the goal is to reduce the underlying causes of the crisis, any approach that perpetuates isolation is unhealthy.

Self-Care vs. Self-Harm

The origin of binding as a social media phenomenon should be the first clue to physicians that trans-ideation leads to self-harm. Binding has many negative effects, including collapsed lungs and compression of the ribs. Since this is the case, the fact that searches for bindings come back with DIY “safe” binding tips as well as pages of chest binders for sale shows that the magic of social media extends far beyond teen subcultures. is spread.

In the world of medical identification, the binding serves as a primer or foothold—what marketing experts call a foot-in-the-door—for trans-medicine. There is no doubt that wearing a binder is presented as a temporary coping mechanism to soothe anxiety (more likely, dysphoria). However, at the same time, the bond solidifies the trans-ideation. At that time, more obvious medical measures enter the individual’s horizon of choice. Binding thus serves as a low-risk act and the resulting reduction in distress can be experienced as definitive proof of trans identity.

Doctors who meet the urgent demand for mastectomies may not necessarily recognize the important role of a dysfunctional coping mechanism: Bonding is never enough to address the growing and continuing scourge of social media. The overlooked impact of social media on breast binding cannot be ignored: Research shows that chest binding originated not in clinics but on social media.

Bonding never completely reduces distress because it cannot be maintained 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Nevertheless, it continues to be advocated despite the harm it causes.

The fact that bonding in response to distress is suggested to be a trans phenomenon that originated online rather than in clinics raises alarm in itself, given the negative health effects of bonding. As a necessary psychological precursor to surgery, coping mechanisms such as binding appear designed to fail, ultimately encouraging individuals to seek surgical treatment. In this way, a seemingly harmless health signal from a bot ultimately leads to big-ticket surgical intervention.

The cultural phenomenon of trans-identification arises from emulating the viewpoints of social media influencers in the context of an LGBTQ-affirming public. In other words, it is not only social media self-help groups that are hosting trans-ideation, but the mindset of the public is also being infected. Giving in to the demands of bot-hacked echo chambers on social media has been harmful, and has largely played out at a covert level.

Medical providers now take advantage of this dark side through stealthy health bots. Influencer media – with their automated health bots – can thus infiltrate insular millennial self-help enclaves as an unexpected influence operation opening seats on the trans-train. Exposing these shady virtual realities not only on social media but in the public sphere flips the script.

