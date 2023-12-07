When a computer looks into your eyes – you are an open book

Will new sensitive technologies be able to learn a lot about us in secret ways? And is this a problem? If you are concerned at all, you may want to think about some of the points mentioned here. (Incredibly) smart robots are coming, and frankly, most of us aren’t ready.

While considering questions about how much our AI robot friends will know about us from a quick conversation, and thinking about our human ‘tells’ in general, MIT professor and former CSAIL Associate Director Randall Davis came up with a descriptive phrase: Let’s start with – “unintentional interactions” – and then explain how we might predict this type of new phenomenon.

The way he describes it is that we are “leaking data” all the time – like a bag filled with water that has holes in it.

His image-cropping trick is interesting – if you watch that part of the video – and the poker metaphor is amazing.

In fact, you can think of it like the breadcrumb trail of Hansel and Gretel (if you’re old enough to know the Grimms) except that the implication is that that trail of data, unbeknownst to us, has a negative purpose. Is connected, which compromises our privacy.

Talking about the evolution of human computer interaction or HCI, Davis says we have evolved from a more primitive model where you come to a computer and that computer knows nothing about you. In fact, at the beginning of the Internet, it did nothing unless you pressed a key, or triggered some other type of ‘user-driven event’.

However, we are now well beyond that. One of the initial changes was to change from a stateless Internet browser to a more stateful, nicer one with beacons and cookies and all the rest of it. But Davis is suggesting that we are moving into a new era where, in addition to collecting and storing data about you, computers can get that data just by looking into your eyes, or watching how you walk. .

It’s sobering to think that a sentient AI would be able to read us like a book by tracking someone’s eyes, voice, and posture. But here’s what comes through loud and clear.

Davis shows a stylus pad experiment demonstrating how this works – people were doing simple tasks like dragging an object or maximizing and minimizing it, but the computer could tell what they were doing before they did. Were going, just by looking at the pattern of their eyes.

“The position of the gaze is quite informative,” he says, perhaps a little tersely, given the effect!

But there’s more: Davis suggests, with enough evidence, that computers will do more in-depth studies on things like head poses and “subtle expressions.” He also mentions prosody, which are essentially little bits of speech that we don’t think much about – and we certainly don’t learn much about them when we hear them from other people!

Wearable devices also have a role to play in helping collect all that data, but if you think about AI’s ability to read patterns, you’ll see that this stuff is ultimately really important.

Davis then talks about the plans, goals, and actions anticipated by these emerging technologies.

Now, as scary as it sounds for computers to learn about us from our gestures or eye movements, there are also some medical applications.

Davis specifically mentions cognitive measurement tools to help with dementia, which, as he points out, is a huge problem, with 50 million patients now, and a projected 82,000,000 by 2030.

Not to mention their estimate of $2 trillion in costs by the end of the decade – but most physicians are more concerned about intervention and treatment.

In that area, Davis mentions a technology called DCTClock that has already been approved by the FDA and represents a non-invasive option for finding out what’s going on in someone’s brain in order to improve their cognitive performance. Problems can be treated. Now, he notes, expensive, inconvenient PET tests are likely to be replaced by what he calls “simple drawing tests.”

“We have continued to work on this, developing new tests and a new tablet-based platform. Therefore, this work can be easily distributed to people far and wide to reach a diverse number of audiences. This has been an exciting project. “We look forward to continuing the development of this work.”

What do you think? What would we do with this type of technology and how would it incorporate into general intelligence models (or other more specific and targeted)? Whatever the answer, we probably shouldn’t ignore the question.