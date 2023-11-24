On May 6, 2014, March 2015 Casey wheat prices peaked at $8.62 per bushel, at a time when the southwestern Plains were plagued by extreme drought. HRW wheat conditions were not ideal that year, but improved enough for the US to harvest 739 million bushels (MB) of HRW wheat in 2014, a significant portion of the total 2.026 billion bushels (BB) US wheat production that year. . Casey wheat fell to a low of $5.54 by March 1, a nearly five-month decline, showing that prices closed below the 20-day average on all but seven of the declining days .

Incidentally, the ending stock-to-use ratio for US wheat was 37% in 2014-15, which was similar to that for 2023-24, but that’s where the similarities end. In 2014–15, the US exported 854 MB of wheat, the third largest after Europe and Canada. In 2023-24, the US is poised to export 700 MB, a potential fourth in a world market dominated by Russia. Russia has had four record wheat crops over the past eight years and is set to produce a near-record crop in 2023. On Wednesday, the International Grains Council reported that Russia still offers the lowest wheat prices among the world’s major producers.

So, what happened in 2014 after the March Casey wheat price spent nearly five months trading below the 20-day average and hit a low of $5.54 on October 1? As we have seen in 2023, commercials reacted to low wheat prices and went net long in mid-September. After October 1, prices reversed and reached a high of $7.05 3/4 by December 18, which was a five-month high and just a few cents short of the 50% retracement. The USDA’s ending stock estimate of 698 MB for US wheat in September 2014 was reduced to 654 MB in the December report, but that was not enough to explain the rally to $1.50.

I argue that the seeds of the $1.50 rally in 2014 were a general reflection of five months of sideways trading that kept prices largely below the 20-day average with a few exceptions. As I tried to explain in this area in 2019 (see Price rotation is such a strong aspect of market behavior that over a recent 59-year period, spot wheat prices reached a three-month high in 57 years and a six-month low in Highest in 52 years. Even when markets are fundamentally bearish, some price movement is normal.

The fund is net short on 37,742 contracts of KC wheat as of November 14, the largest shortfall since June 2020, and leaves the market with a glut of 189MB of fake supply that should be bought back at some point. Casey Wheat has a total of 28,759 contracts in commercials, which is close to its largest position since 2020. I make no guarantees and I don’t know yet what might trigger a rally this winter, but I recognize a volatile situation when I look at the market. , Fundamentally, things are not looking promising for US wheat producers, but looking at recent price action, there is a ray of hope for higher prices ahead.

