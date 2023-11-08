WhatsApp for Mac vs WhatsApp Web: Which One is Best?

WhatsApp now has a dedicated Mac app Future via Getty Images

WhatsApp for Mac has officially arrived in the App Store, allowing you to install the messaging service as a full-fledged app on your computer. But should you? Or is it better to rely on WhatsApp Web in the browser instead? Let’s learn about the pros and cons.

WhatsApp for Mac: Best Features

There are some advantages to installing WhatsApp from the Mac App Store rather than relying on the web app, although both are very similar.

The first big bonus is system notifications. Instead of relying on markers on web browser tabs or switching to browser notifications, you can receive alerts of new messages, etc., from within macOS. These are very easy to spot, making it less likely that you’ll miss a key message.

It’s worth remembering that macOS notifications can also be tailored to suit different focus profiles. So, for example, if you need to get work done for the day and don’t want to be bothered by notifications from a social WhatsApp group arranging plans for Saturday night, you can access WhatsApp from the “Work” focus profile during office hours. Can hide/mute notifications.

The other key feature in WhatsApp for Mac that you don’t get with the web app is voice and video calls. You no longer need to take your smartphone out of your pocket to go to a location or answer a call, which is handy.

WhatsApp for Mac: What’s missing?

There are some parts of the app that are not so good. For example, on my 4K screen, the default text size is very small and hard to read. Full disclosure: I’m a 46-year-old man with failing eyesight, but I still find it hard to believe that someone would want text so small.

You can use the settings to increase the text size, but this only increases the text size in the messages pane, not the chat pane on the left, making the app look unbalanced.

This isn’t a problem in web apps, where text in both the chat and message panes is enlarged if you increase the default zoom level in the web browser.

Communities are also strangely absent from the WhatsApp Mac app. Personally, I’ve never used communities, but for those who do, this seems like a strange and strange omission. Maybe they will come in a future update.

WhatsApp for Mac or WhatsApp Web: which one to use?

Whether you choose the full-fledged Mac app or stick to WhatsApp’s web app will largely depend on which features you rely on.

If you are a heavy user of WhatsApp and use the calling features regularly, it would be wise to install the app on your computer.

If you’re an occasional user who doesn’t want interruptions while you work, it may be best to leave it as a web app that you can drop in and out of.

I personally have WhatsApp running as a pinned tab in my default browser, allowing me to periodically review new messages without having to constantly ping from more chatting groups that I’m in. I am related. Even after the arrival of the new app, I do not see any change in this.