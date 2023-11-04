What's wrong with carbon markets?

The year has not started well for voluntary carbon markets (VCMs). More than 90% of rainforest carbon offset credits approved by leading certification firm Vera are “likely to be ‘phantom credits’ and do not represent actual carbon reductions,” says the UK’s Guardian Reported in January.

Some companies held back from buying credits – unwilling to risk their reputations on fake or, as they are sometimes called, “zombie” projects – such as Dingxiang-3, a Chinese hydropower project. The dam project which has been going on since 2006. ‘No credit from existing dams’ will help the environment a lot. After the bad news, the prices of carbon credits jumped wildly.

In VCM, a polluter “voluntarily” purchases carbon offset credits for each metric ton (1.1 US tons) of carbon dioxide (CO2) or other greenhouse gas it emits. Those funds are then invested in eco-friendly projects. Theoretically, each carbon offset credit represents the reduction or removal of one ton of CO2 or its equivalent as a result of the recipient project. Unregulated third-party companies like Vera and Gold Standard validate projects.

Jha, DeClimate: The carbon market is at tipping point.

In September, Reuters reported that several companies “including food giant Nestlé and fashion house Gucci” had reduced credit purchases. “VCMs shrank for the first time in at least seven years,” it said.

Serious Problem?

According to Sid Jha, co-founder of climate-data provider DeClimate, the carbon market is reaching a turning point. “Buyers are demanding high-quality projects with tangible and verifiable impact on the ground.”

According to Jha much of the current VCM infrastructure is “ancient”. The authenticity of green projects is established manually by inspectors and auditors on the ground. Finding the resources and workforce to do this can be challenging.

The recent application of emerging technologies to perform most of the monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) for “green” projects is promising.

“There is great hope that digital monitoring, reporting and verification (DMRV) will make climate action more cost-effective, traceable and provable,” says Joseph Pallant, director of climate innovation at environmental non-profit Ecotrust Canada.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can analyze satellite or drone imagery to verify, for example, that a reforestation project has increased tree coverage over time. This automated monitoring replaces human roles while reducing time and costs – by up to 75% in some estimates.

And the DMRV also offers greater potential scope – monitoring large areas and projects in difficult-to-access locations such as the Congo Basin. Many believe that it can also reduce fraudulent activities.

DeClimate officials say that when combined with blockchain technology the DMRV could also create “dynamic carbon credit tokens that can be updated with new data in real time.”

However, Jha cautions against leaning too heavily on DMRV. “While DMRV technology—leveraging advances made in recent years in geospatial intelligence, satellite technology and AI—is an essential component, it is important to understand that it is not the only solution.”

Other challenges remain such as market liquidity, local regulations, carbon measurement standardization and public education.

imperfect but inevitable

However, one point in VCM’s favor is that there are not too many promising alternatives.

,[VCMs] Allocate capital with a laser focus on cost-effective, scientifically proven, standardized emissions reductions and removal outcomes where they can best be achieved around the world,” says Ecotrust Canada’s Palant.

Jha largely agrees: “Carbon markets, though imperfect, are indispensable for channeling the climate finance needed for impactful projects and ecosystem conservation.”

And the stakes are high. In August, Brazil convened its first Amazon summit, a gathering of eight Amazon rainforest countries to agree on policies to halt deforestation and crack down on illegal mining. South American governments were counting on carbon markets to play a bigger role in rolling back deforestation in places like Brazil’s Pará state, which has the highest deforestation rates in Brazil, the BBC reported.

According to World Bank estimates, the Amazon rainforest alone is worth at least $317 billion annually and hosts 25% of known terrestrial biodiversity.

Jha is optimistic: “If adapted, these markets can provide the capital needed for transformative climate action.”

