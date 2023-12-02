Name association is of great importance when marketing a product and after the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk replied “[y]You have said absolutely the truth.” In response to an anti-Semitic trope referencing the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory Posted by another user of the platform, several big-name companies said they would no longer advertise on X. On Friday, Walmart publicly said it also would no longer give its advertising dollars to the social media platform. Twitter (now renamed X) has been in trouble since the billionaire took it over last year.

The tech entrepreneur came forward saying that he Will make the platform profitable by creating a “free speech” environment. However, since he came in the front door with the sink, the platform has been going down the drain. Musk, who was bought for $44 billion, recently told his employees that the company is now worth $19 billion. Musk said of the latest advertising “boycott” that “the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in detail.”

What’s the controversy surrounding Walmart pulling its ad from Ax?

Walmart is the latest company to go public with its decision to remove its ads, joining companies like Ax Apple, Comcast, Disney, IBM, Lions Gate Entertainment, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery. While the social media platform has been struggling to gain advertising revenue since Musk took over the company, A year after their acquisition advertising revenues had dropped by 60 percent, A report on hate speech in media watchdog Media Matters between X’s owner’s posts A new exodus from the stage began, espousing anti-Semitic misogyny.

However Musk apologized for the related post Speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit: “This was foolishness of mine. Out of 30,000, this may literally be the worst and stupidest post I’ve ever made,” He was quite defiant about the companies’ decision to remove themselves from their platforms, “I hope they stay. Don’t advertise,’” he told Andrew Ross Sorkin and accused him of trying to “blackmail” him, adding that anyone doing that could be “fooling themselves.” ‘

So why is Walmart’s decision to pull its advertising from Ax controversial? It’s not like that. According to Joe Benaroch, head of operations at X, Walmart “paused” its advertising on the platform in October Before the controversy over Musk’s inflammatory post.

However, There is a segment of society that gets angry at anything that offends them, but also get upset, and in this case call it “woke”, when they cannot understand that someone talk hurts other people And companies don’t want their names associated with those things. This is called free society, free speech and free market.

