What’s streaming this weekend: Indiana Jones, Paris Hilton, Super Mario, and ’80s women

Super Mario, the Elvis Christmas special and Paris Hilton enjoying motherhood are just some of the new television, movies, music and games available on a device near you.

Also worth your time, selected by The Associated Press entertainment journalists, are Peter Gabriel’s long-awaited album, a Robin Hood game with robots and Harrison Ford’s last hurray after Indiana Jones arrives on Disney+.

New movies to stream

– The year’s biggest box-office hit not named “Barbie” is coming to Netflix. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will arrive on the streaming service on Sunday, December 3, following its previous run on Peacock. The film, which grossed approximately $1.4 billion in theaters, performed slightly better than 1993’s infamous “Super Mario Bros.” In my review, I praised the primary-color visuals, but wrote that “As good as ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is to look at, it’s nowhere near as much fun to play.”

– Todd Haynes’ “May December” is a deeply unsettling drama based on a true story stranger than fiction. Haynes’ film, which debuts Friday on Netflix, is inspired by Mary Kay Letourneau, the teacher who was jailed in 1997 for having sex with a student but later married him. In “May December” Julianne Moore and Charles Melton play characters set a few years before a similar scandal, while Natalie Portman plays an actress who comes to research them for an upcoming film. In her review, AP Film writer Lindsay Bahr called it “a boldly self-aware, mischievously funny and emotionally complex drama that defies simple categorization.”

– Harrison Ford’s last hurray as Indiana Jones on Friday on Disney+. “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” was met with mixed reviews when it launched in the summer. Ford was honored at Cannes. Reviews were mixed. The box office remained lackluster. But “Dial of Destiny,” directed by James Mangold (in place of Steven Spielberg), co-starring Phoebe Waller Bridges and having a touching scene with Karen Allen, is much its own. In his review, Bahr acknowledged that this is no “Raiders” or “Last Crusade”, “but it is solid, fantastic summer fare and a respectful farewell to one of cinema’s most flawless castings.”

-Matthew Heineman’s “American Symphony” reflects a stormy year for Jon Batiste. The film covers the pianist’s winning the 2022 Grammy Award for Album of the Year, winning an Oscar for co-composing the music for “Soul,” and a triumphant concert at Carnegie Hall — while his wife, Suleika Jaoud, is battling leukemia. Was struggling with. “American Symphony” is now streaming on Netflix.

new music to stream

– A spectacular special event this week honors Elvis. “Christmas at Graceland”, featuring Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lanny Wilson, Lana Del Rey and The War & Treaty. It aired live on NBC and Peacock on Wednesday. “Christmas at Graceland” – airing right after NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” – is the estate’s first televised concert and will make a special appearance, Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough.

—Peter Gabriel’s voice tease is almost over. After releasing 10 singles over the course of 2023 — coinciding with each month’s full moon — the singer-songwriter will finally drop his album on Friday, “i/o.” The album is available in two different mixes: the bright-side mix by Mark “Spike” Stent and the dark-side mix by Touched Blake. “Chad is a sculptor creating a journey with sound and drama, Spike loves combining sound and these images, so he’s more of a painter,” says Gabriel. “I/O” features contributions from Brian Eno, regular collaborator Richard Chappell, Olly Jacobs, Katie May and Richard Evans.

— If you only know Violent Fame’s “Blister in the Sun,” it’s time to dig deeper. A 40th anniversary deluxe edition of the band’s self-titled debut is released Friday with more than a dozen demos, B-sides and live performances — including iconic songs “Please Don’t Go,” “Gone Daddy Gone” and “Ed Contains alternate versions of “It”. Up.” Pop culture fans will know that Ethan Hawke entertained Winona Ryder with a bittersweet rendition of “Add It Up” in 1994’s “Reality Bites,” while a 1995 episode of “My So-Called Life” It began with Claire Danes happily lip-synching to “Blister in the Sun.”

– Singer-actor Dove Cameron releases his debut album “Alchemical: Volume 1”, featuring six new songs and two previous hits, “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast”. One of the new songs is “Lethal Woman”, a club banger about a woman “sharp as a knife under the table” that features sounds of banging on doors, gun raising, and heavy production elements. The song includes the playful rhyme: “The game recognizes the game/By the way, what’s your name?” Cameron has had a great few years, winning New Artist of the Year at the 2022 American Music Awards and Best New Artist at the 2022 VMAs. That’s “Shmigadoon!” Was also a scene-stealer in season two of!

New series to stream

– In recent years, Paris Hilton has been determined to shed (somewhat) pretentiousness and show off her layers. The second season of “Paris in Love,” now available on Peacock, builds on that effort. First, it introduces Hilton as a new mother. Hilton and her husband Carter Reum welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate earlier this year and recently welcomed a daughter, London. She managed to keep both births a secret, even from her own family, until Hilton was ready to announce the news. “It’s been really important for me to keep it a secret. This is the first time that something is just mine,” Hilton says in the trailer. However, new motherhood is never easy and Hilton will have to juggle it with her busy schedule as well as the needs of her growing family.

– Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan will star in the new Lifetime movie “Ladies of the 80s: A Divas Christmas,” premiering Saturday night at 8 p.m. Eastern. The quintet features former soap opera co-stars who reluctantly reunite for a live holiday special and end up mending relationships and playing matchmakers. Executive producer Larry Thompson made sure each of the five actors had their own diva moment in the film. “Women loved it,” he told the AP. “They have to come together, remember old times and laugh… We want to create a whole franchise with more movies or maybe a series.” (For more holiday TV options, check out AP’s guide.)

-The creators of “Cobra Kai” are behind a new Netflix series called “Obliterated.” The action comedy stars Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig (“Teen Wolf”) as members of a special task force assigned to prevent a planned terrorist attack in Las Vegas. Once the mission is completed, the temptations of Sin City tempt them to party the night away. The fun is interrupted by a call informing the group that they are not done and they need to get back to work, cool or not, to find and disarm the bomb. “Obliterated” debuted Thursday.

– Looks like there’s no bad (tiger?) blood between Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen anymore. Lorre has cast Sheen as a recurring guest star in his new Max series “Bookie”. Stand-up Sebastian Maniscalco plays Danny, a longtime L.A. bookmaker struggling to keep the business afloat despite the impending legalization of sports betting. Omar J. Dorsey plays Ray, a former pro football player and his best friend, who accompanies him around the clock on his many adventures. The first two episodes were released on Thursday.

– A short documentary titled “Eddy’s World” is based on Eddie Goldfarb, a now 102-year-old toy maker who has created over 800 toys (including Yakity-Yak’s chattering teeth) and holds over 250 patents. His story is a lesson that work doesn’t have to be work if you love what you do. “Eddy’s World” will air on PBS stations starting Saturday, available on PBS.org and the PBS app.

new video games to play

— Robin Hood has been stealing from the rich and giving to the poor for centuries, but I don’t think he’s ever had to fight giant robots before. French publisher Nacon’s Gangs of Sherwood brings the Merry Men (and one woman) to a steampunk version of England, overseen by the Sheriff of Nottingham from a flying castle. As Robin you have an arsenal of high-tech arrows, and you can invite three friends to the fray: metal-fisted brawler Little John, speedy assassin Maid Marion and mace-wielding healer Friar. Tuck. This is not Disney’s Robin Hood (or Kevin Costner’s, for that matter). Uprising launches Thursday on Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

– The soldiers of Last Train Home aren’t out to save the world; They just want out of Russia after the end of World War I. Unfortunately, there is a brutal civil war going on, and the soldiers will not be able to make their way home to newly independent Czechoslovakia without a fight. Czech studio Ashborn Games aims for a more complex take than your typical military shooter, and there’s more to it than just combat in this strategy/management mashup. You also need to train physicians, cooks and other support personnel, find food and fuel, and keep the locomotive from derailing. Join on your PC.

