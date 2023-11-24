What’s streaming now: ‘Oppenheimer’ stars Adam Sandler and Taylor Swift as the Lizard on Dancing with the Stars

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham’s Christmas special and celebrities dancing to Taylor Swift’s music on this week’s edition of “Dancing with the Stars” are just some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also included in the offerings worth your time, selected by Associated Press entertainment journalists, is a collection of 55 Tina Turner singles from 1975-2023, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is finally available to watch in your living room and Adam Sandler’s 74 – Gave voice to. A one-year-old lizard in Netflix’s animated “Leo.”

New movies to stream

— Are you and your home entertainment system ready? After grossing nearly $950 million at the box office, Christopher Nolan’s three-hour “Oppenheimer” will finally be available to watch in your living room. A UHD streaming version is available for purchase for $19.99, as well as 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray options with over 3 hours of playback time, with everything helmed by Nolan. AP Film writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review that, “At times in Nolan’s latest creation flames fill the frame and visions of sub-atomic particles fly across the screen – a montage of Oppenheimer’s own brainstorming sequences. But for all the grandeur of “Oppenheimer,” it is Nolan’s most human-scale film — and one of his greatest achievements.

-Adam Sandler plays a 74-year-old class lizard named “Leo” in the latest Netflix animation offering. Worried that he has wasted his life in the cage, Leo tries to plot an escape when a kid at school is tasked with taking him home. But some accidents happen and he befriends some elementary school kids when they discover he can talk. Sandler is joined by a strong comedic cast including Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Joe Coy and, of course, Rob Schneider.

– Good golly, Miss Molly, is Little Richard the uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll? The documentary “Little Richard: I’m Everything,” directed by Lisa Cortes and streaming on Max, makes a solid case. Their flamboyant and boundary-pushing lyrics, style and music had a direct influence on famous acts that followed, including the Beatles, David Bowie, Elton John, Mick Jagger and even filmmaker John Waters, who in his calls the mustache a “twisted homage” to Little. Richard. In his review, AP critic Mark Kennedy wrote, “Cortés’s film is also the story of American rock, the way transistor radios allowed teenagers in the ’50s to rebel against their parents’ music and how Black music was taken over by white bands.”

, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

new music to stream

– When the undisputed “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll” Tina Turner died in May 2023, the music world lost a legend. He left behind an incredible body of work, songs that become more deeply felt as time passes. To celebrate the prolific artist, Rhino Records released “Turner, Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll (a collection of all her singles from 1975-2023)” on Black Friday – a set of 55 tracks across five vinyl records and three CDs. A huge collection. But if physical media isn’t your thing — and the series is called “What to Stream” — the set will also be available on streaming platforms.

– Take That, the huge British boy band turned man-pop group that gave the world Robbie Williams, is releasing its ninth studio album. Titled “This Life”, it is their first full-length album in seven years, a rare reunion for a band that has not been on a break. It’s also a thrilling experience to listen to: like the acoustic single “Windows, there’s a pleasant warmth to these songs” – no doubt an influence of Savannah, Georgia, where the band made most of the records. This British chart history A lovely album from one of the UK’s most successful bands – the result of getting people back together and finding a new sound – Some Old Friends.

—AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream

– Since “Fargo” began airing as an anthology series on FX, each season has featured an impressive roster of talent, including Billy Bob Thornton, Chris Rock and Kirsten Dunst, playing Law’s own collection of mixed Midwesterners. Stepping into a strange world. “Fargo: Season 5,” is no different. Juno Temple plays a woman whose strange behavior attracts the attention of local authorities. Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Richa Moorjani, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Dave Foley also appear.

– Celebrities competing on Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” have had to jive, waltz and foxtrot through a variety of themed episodes, including a Disney musical, Music Video Night and a Whitney Houston tribute, but we’ll find out. Will he dedicate “…Ready for It” to Taylor Swift on Tuesday’s episode? A video message from the superstar was aired on the show where she said that she can’t wait to see the celebration of her “era”. Who will be the “fearless” performer of the night and rise to the top of the leaderboard faster? Celebrity choreographer Mandy Moore helps decide when she will sit as a guest judge.

– When “Squid Game” premiered on Netflix in 2021, viewers were both fascinated and horrified by the deadly child-like game featured in the story. On Wednesday, the streamer debuted a new 10-episode competition called “Squid Game: The Challenge.” In this edition, real people get the chance to participate in challenges inspired by the show – without the life-threatening consequences. Over 450 contestants from around the world begin the competition, with the winner taking home $4.56 million.

—Margery Williams’ classic children’s book “The Velveteen Rabbit” comes to Apple TV+ in a new special edition featuring the voices of “Bridgerton’s” Helena Bonham Carter and Nicola Coughlan. With a mix of live-action and animation, it tells the story of a young boy who receives a new toy for Christmas that introduces him to a magical world along with a lesson in friendship.

– In addition to her Emmy-winning role in “Ted Lasso,” Hannah Waddingham has an extensive musical theater background. She showcases those talents in a Christmas special for Apple TV+ called “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.” Available now, the concert was taped in front of a live audience at the London Coliseum and included special guests.

, Alicia Ransilio

new video games to play

– Big game publishers are taking the holiday week off, but there are some interesting indie adventures worth checking out while you’re recovering from your turkey coma. Worldless, a collaboration between three European studios, blends turn-based combat and running and jumping exploration in a sleek-looking “nascent universe.” It is available now on Xbox X/S/One, PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In Stars and Time, from California-based Armor Games, is more worldly, with black-and-white graphics reminiscent of both anime and 1980s Mac games. But once the heroes discover they’re trapped in a time loop, it turns into a spiritual mystery. The journey begins on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

, lou keston

,

Follow AP’s entertainment coverage at: https://apnews.com/entertainment.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com