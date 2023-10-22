What's Really Behind MAGA: Rich People Want More Power

As GOP Congressman Jim Jordan tried (and failed for the third time) to reach out to the Speaker of the House this week, he deployed the MAGA base to pressure delegates who were reluctant to vote for him. Some extremist MAGA supporters also created Threats to kill fellow Republicans Who did not support Jordan.

Who exactly forms the backbone of this MAGA base toward which Jordan so wildly gravitated?

Media and social media ventures have reinforced the idea that the MAGA base is made up of uneducated white working-class voters. Supposedly, these are the same voters whom Hillary Clinton, as the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, described as a “basket of deplorables” (racist, homophobic, xenophobic, sexist) with vivid images of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol. As described. Burnt into our national consciousness, if we’re honest, many of us now add ‘violent’ to Clinton’s despicable picture of these working-class people.

while researching Wall Street’s war on workers However, our Labor Institute team found fascinating data that turns this image of the right-wing Republican base on its head. This is a destructive stereotype that has nothing to do with reality.

Let’s start with the Tea Party, which came into existence in 2009. It is generally believed that it was driven by disgruntled white working-class reactionaries who were fundamentally angry at intellectuals and the media. But a comprehensive study by Theda Skocpol and Vanessa Williamson, The Tea Party and the reconstruction of Republican conservatism (2012), provides a completely different view of the socio-economic status of Tea Party members:

“Tea Party supporters and activists are economically better off and better educated than most Americans. , , , However, most are not actually rich. Casual middle class might be the best way to describe grassroots tea parties.

white? Yes, almost completely so. Working Class? Certainly not, as defined by income, education or occupation.

What about Republican primary voters? 2018 Primary Project at the Brookings Institution Provides detailed profile Number of Republican primary voters during Trump’s presidency:

Compared to the rest of the country they were disproportionately white: 86.4 percent.

They were better educated: about 75% had a college degree, postgraduate study, or some college. Only 15% had completed high school or had dropped out.

They were wealthier: Republican primary voters were significantly wealthier than the rest of the population in their primary districts. For example, 26.9% of Republican primary voters (and 21.5% of Democratic primary voters) had a household income of more than $150,000 per year, compared to only 15.4% of the general population in the average district.

They were also older than the general population.

How about the January 6 rebels?

The Chicago Project on Security and Threats published at the University of Chicago demographic information 656 of the 861 insurrectionists who were charged with unlawfully entering the Capitol or Capitol grounds as of July 22, 2022. The study found the following:

92% of the rebels were white.

50% were white-collar workers or business owners.

Only one-quarter were blue-collar (no college degree).

And 25% had a college degree, which is slightly higher than 23.5% nationwide.

The study does not report how many of the insurgents had graduate degrees, but we do know that the Oath Keepers’ founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes (sentenced to 18 years in prison for treason and other charges for January 6 activities Was heard). Graduated from the ultra-elite Yale Law School, the same law school from which Bill and Hillary Clinton graduated.

January 6, 2021 was not a riot of the working class.

Certainly, members of the working class make up a significant portion of the MAGA base, but not disproportionately. Instead, we see that the true MAGA base is disproportionately high-income, white-collar white people who are thrilled by MAGA politics. And when we step back a bit and look at the many conspirators who organized, staffed, and perpetrated the election lies, it makes sense. Almost all are lawyers and businessmen, many with advanced degrees, supported by a vast far-right media and social media ecosystem of highly educated influencers. You won’t find labor union activists leading the MAGA charge.

The real drivers of the MAGA base—whom Ohio Republicans were calling on to support his ultimately unsuccessful bid to become Speaker of the House—are economically successful people who are hungry for more power and money. MAGA is their ticket to climb the political ladder, amass more influence, and garner more resources for themselves.

These fighters don’t care about ideology or issues or making America great again. They care first and foremost about the power and money they can achieve for themselves. And precisely because they are not burdened with ideological stability or deeply established principles, they rely on one paramount characteristic – a formidable will to power.

So, as many of us do, let’s not blame white working people for the decline of our democracy or the rise of Jim Jordan today. The authoritarian, oligarchic—yes, even violent—impulses of today’s political life are really the responsibility of a basket full of highly-educated elites. And because they are so burdened with theory, they are actually dangerous.

